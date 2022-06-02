Photos & Video: The Oasis Opens Lincoln Center's SUMMER FOR THE CITY With the Eddie Palmieri Salsa Orchestra

The centerpiece of Lincoln Center's Summer for the City, The Oasis, opened last night with the Eddie Palmieri Salsa Orchestra, inviting New Yorkers to come back together through social dance.

See photos and video below!

The city's largest outdoor dance floor, designed by Clint Ramos, features a 10-foot, 1300lb disco ball hovering above Lincoln Center's iconic fountain and will host free events all summer long.

The Oasis is also open all day long, and is just one of the many outdoor venues at Summer for the City. The Speakeasy, underground in Jaffe Drive, opens June 4.

Summer for the City runs through August 14-with over 300 events on 10 outdoor stages and free programming all summer long.

More information at SummerForTheCity.org.

Eddie Palmieri Salsa Orchestra

The Oasis

