Photos & Video: Mayor-Elect Eric Adams & More Attend THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN

Mayor-Elect Eric Adams attended last night's performance of Thoughts of a Colored Man, his first Broadway play in his new position. After the show, which was attended by Mary J. Blige, Broadway's own Sheryl Lee Ralph and her husband PA. State Senator Vincent Hughes and Tasha Smith, Mr. Adams praised Keenan Scott II's play as "historic" and that it represented "the best of the New Broadway" and is emblematic of the opportunity that he is committed to making available for all New Yorkers in all walks of the City.

When Thoughts of a Colored Man opened on Oct. 13, 2021, it made history as the first Broadway show in history to be written, directed by, starring and lead produced by Black men.

As the sun rises on a single day in the pulsing heart of Brooklyn, seven Black men are about to discover the extraordinary - together. By Keenan Scott II, one of today's boldest new voices, Thoughts of a Colored Man blends spoken word, slam poetry, rhythm, and humor into a daringly universal new play. Welcome to the vibrant inner life of being Black, proud, and thriving in the 21st century.

This richly theatrical mosaic shines brilliant light onto these men, a tight-knit brotherhood, revealing their most triumphant selves. Their vibrant and vulnerable experiences and feelings reverberate far beyond the barbershops and basketball courts of their community. They reveal the deeply human hopes, joys, sorrows, fears, and dreams of all men, all people.

Tickets are now available through March 2022. Visit www.thoughtsofacoloredman.com for more information.

Mayor Elect Eric Adams and Brian Moreland

Bryan Terrell Clark, Tristan Mack Wilds, Mayor-Elect Eric Adams, Da'Vinchi, Dyllón Burnside, Keenan Scott II, Luke James, Forrest McClendon

Tasha Smith, Bryan Terrell Clark and Mary J. Blige

Luke James, Tasha Smith, Da'Vinchi, Dyllón Burnside, Bryan Terrell Clark, Sheryl Lee Ralph (Producer of Thoughts of a Colored Man), Forrest McClendon, Esau Prit

Sheryl Lee Ralph and Dyllón Burnside

Tasha Smith, Tristan Mack Wilds, Mary J. Blige

Dyllón Burnside, Tristan Mack Wilds, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Bryan Terrell Clark and Luke James