Photos & Video: Go Inside SWAN LAKE, to be Presented as Part of MATTHEW BOURNE'S NEW ADVENTURES FESTIVAL!

New York City Center recently announced Matthew Bourne's New Adventures Festival, a month-long digital festival featuring four of the most beloved New Adventures productions filmed live at Sadler's Wells Theatre, London. Matthew Bourne's intriguing twists on ballet classics: Swan Lake, The Car Man, Cinderella, and Romeo and Juliet will be available on demand in rotation from Friday, March 5 to Sunday, April 4-a new title premiering every Friday. Each one will be available on demand for 10 days. Three of the productions have never been seen on stage in New York.

Check out the trailer and production shots for Swan Lake below!

This iconic and ground-breaking British dance-theater company is famous for telling stories with their own unique theatrical take. City Center is the longstanding New York home for New Adventures with past appearances including the cinematic production of The Red Shoes (2017), the gothic take on The Sleeping Beauty (2013), and most recently the return engagement of Bourne's timeless Swan Lake (2020).

Swan Lake - A New Adventures and Illuminations Production

Premieres Fri, Mar 5, on demand through Sun, Mar 14

Matthew Bourne's Swan Lake is as daring and beautiful as ever. This thrilling, audacious, and witty production was one of the last live performances at City Center in 2020. The production is perhaps best known for replacing the female corps-de-ballet with a menacing male ensemble, which shattered convention and turned tradition upside down-taking the dance world by storm. Bourne's 1995 original earned more than thirty international accolades including three Tony Awards and an Olivier Award.

Matthew Bourne's Swan Lake stars Will Bozier as The Swan/The Stranger, Liam Mower as The Prince, and Nicole Kabera as The Queen.