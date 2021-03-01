New York City Center Presents MATTHEW BOURNE'S NEW ADVENTURES FESTIVAL

New York City Center President & CEO Arlene Shuler today announced Matthew Bourne's New Adventures Festival, a month-long digital festival featuring four of the most beloved New Adventures productions filmed live at Sadler's Wells Theatre, London. Matthew Bourne's intriguing twists on ballet classics: Swan Lake, The Car Man, Cinderella, and Romeo and Juliet will be available on demand in rotation from Friday, March 5 to Sunday, April 4-a new title premiering every Friday. Each one will be available on demand for 10 days. Three of the productions have never been seen on stage in New York.

This iconic and ground-breaking British dance-theater company is famous for telling stories with their own unique theatrical take. City Center is the longstanding New York home for New Adventures with past appearances including the cinematic production of The Red Shoes (2017), the gothic take on The Sleeping Beauty (2013), and most recently the return engagement of Bourne's timeless Swan Lake (2020).

Digital access, with on demand viewing for a limited time, is $15 per production and goes on sale March 1 online at NYCityCenter.org. Access the full line-up with a Matthew Bourne Festival 4-Pack for $50 (and save $10). Each production will be available in rotation for 10 days, with a new title premiering every Friday.

New York City Center is located at 131 West 55th Street between 6th and 7th Avenues. For information call 212.581.1212 or visit NYCityCenter.org. Programming subject to change.

Matthew Bourne's New Adventures Festival

March 5 - April 4

New title premieres every Fri starting March 5 at 6 PM ET

$15 on demand digital access

$50 Festival 4-Pack

Swan Lake (Fri, Mar 5 - Sun, Mar 14)

The Car Man (Fri, Mar 12 - Sun, Mar 21)

Cinderella (Fri, Mar 19 - Sun, Mar 28)

Romeo and Juliet (Fri, Mar 26 - Sun, Apr 4)

Swan Lake - A New Adventures and Illuminations Production

Premieres Fri, Mar 5, on demand through Sun, Mar 14

Matthew Bourne's Swan Lake is as daring and beautiful as ever. This thrilling, audacious, and witty production was one of the last live performances at City Center in 2020. The production is perhaps best known for replacing the female corps-de-ballet with a menacing male ensemble, which shattered convention and turned tradition upside down-taking the dance world by storm. Bourne's 1995 original earned more than thirty international accolades including three Tony Awards and an Olivier Award.

Matthew Bourne's Swan Lake stars Will Bozier as The Swan/The Stranger, Liam Mower as The Prince, and Nicole Kabera as The Queen.

The Car Man - A New Adventures and Illuminations Production

Premieres Fri, Mar 12, on demand through Sun, Mar 21

First seen in London in 2000, winning the Evening Standard Award for "Musical Event of the Year," The Car Man is loosely based on the popular Bizet opera Carmen and has one of the most recognizable scores in the New Adventures repertory. The familiar 19th-century Spanish cigarette factory of the opera becomes a greasy garage-diner in the American mid-west of the 1960s, drawing on a wealth of cinematic references.

Matthew Bourne's The Car Man stars Christopher Trenfield as Luca, Zizi Strallen as Lana, Dominic North as Angelo, Kate Lyons at Rita, and Alan Vincent as Dino Alfano.

Cinderella - A New Adventures and Illuminations Production

Premieres Fri, Mar 19, on demand through Sun, Mar 28

Matthew Bourne's Cinderella is a thrilling and evocative love story set in London during the Second World War. The internationally acclaimed choreographer's interpretation of the classic fairy tale has, at its heart, a true war-time romance. A chance meeting results in a magical night for Cinderella and her dashing young RAF pilot-together just long enough to fall in love before being parted by the horrors of the Blitz.

Matthew Bourne's Cinderella stars Ashley Shaw as Cinderella, Andrew Monaghan as Harry The Pilot, Michela Meazza as The Stepmother, Liam Mower as The Angel, and Alan Vincent as The Father.

Romeo and Juliet - A New Adventures and Illuminations Production

Premieres Fri, Mar 26, on demand through Sun, Apr 4

This passionate and contemporary re-imagining of Shakespeare's classic story of love and conflict is set in the not-too-distant future at The Verona Institute where 'difficult' young people are mysteriously confined by a society that seeks to divide and crush their youthful spirit and individuality. The two young lovers must follow their hearts as they risk everything to be together.

Matthew Bourne's Romeo and Juliet stars Cordelia Braithwaite as Juliet, Paris Fitzpatrick as Romeo, Dan Wright as Tybalt, and Ben Brown as Mercutio.