Photos: UNCLE VANYA Cast Is Getting Ready for Broadway

Uncle Vanya will begin previews Tuesday, April 2, 2024.
|
Chekhov is coming back to Broadway! 120 years after the esteemed playwright's death and 24 years since it was last seen on Broadway, Uncle Vayna is back this season courtesy of Lincoln Center Theater. This version of the play features a new translation by Heidi Schreck and is directed by Lila Neugebauer.
The play will mark the Broadway debut of Steve Carrell, who will play the title character.
Sonya (Alison Pill) and her Uncle Vanya (Steve Carell) have devoted their lives to managing the family farm in isolation, but when her celebrated, ailing father (Alfred Molina) and his charismatic wife (Anika Noni Rose) move in, their lives are upended. In the heat of the summer, the wrong people fall in love, desires and resentments erupt, and the family is forced to reckon with the ghosts of their unlived lives.
The production will play a limited engagement through Sunday, June 16, 2024 at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre.
The cast just took a break from rehearsals to meet the press and BroadwayWorld was there for the special day. Check out photos below!
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Steve Carell. William Jackson Harper, Mia Katigbak, Anika Noni Rose, Playwright Heidi Schreck, Director Lila Neugebauer, Alison Pill, Jonathan Hadary, Jayne Houdyshell, Spencer Donovan Jones and Alfred Molina
Steve Carell. William Jackson Harper, Mia Katigbak, Anika Noni Rose, Alison Pill, Jonathan Hadary, Jayne Houdyshell, Spencer Donovan Jones and Alfred Molina
Steve Carell. William Jackson Harper, Mia Katigbak, Anika Noni Rose, Alison Pill, Jonathan Hadary, Jayne Houdyshell, Spencer Donovan Jones and Alfred Molina
Playwright Heidi Schreck and Director Lila Neugebauer
Set Design Mimi Lien
Ambiance
Ambiance
Ambiance
Ambiance
Steve Carell. William Jackson Harper, Mia Katigbak, Anika Noni Rose, Alison Pill, Jonathan Hadary, Jayne Houdyshell, Spencer Donovan Jones and Alfred Molina
Signage at Lincoln Center Theater
Videos