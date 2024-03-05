Photos: UNCLE VANYA Cast Is Getting Ready for Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chekhov is coming back to Broadway! 120 years after the esteemed playwright's death and 24 years since it was last seen on Broadway, Uncle Vayna is back this season courtesy of Lincoln Center Theater. This version of the play features a new translation by Heidi Schreck and is directed by Lila Neugebauer.

The play will mark the Broadway debut of Steve Carrell, who will play the title character.

Sonya (Alison Pill) and her Uncle Vanya (Steve Carell) have devoted their lives to managing the family farm in isolation, but when her celebrated, ailing father (Alfred Molina) and his charismatic wife (Anika Noni Rose) move in, their lives are upended. In the heat of the summer, the wrong people fall in love, desires and resentments erupt, and the family is forced to reckon with the ghosts of their unlived lives.

The production will play a limited engagement through Sunday, June 16, 2024 at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre.

The cast just took a break from rehearsals to meet the press and BroadwayWorld was there for the special day. Check out photos below!

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas