Photos: Tom Kitt Welcomes Special Guests for TODAYTIX AT TAVERN Solo Show

Legendary composer/arranger Tom Kitt joined the TodayTix at Tavern series to celebrate the release of his debut studio album, Reflect.

The two-time Tony Award winner welcomed special guests including Brian d'Arcy James (Something Rotten), Jerry Dixon (If/Then), Mandy Gonzalez (Hamilton), Heidi Blickenstaff (Freaky Friday), and Anika Larsen (Beautiful) to perform songs from the album, along with iconic numbers from some of Tom's most well-known musicals.

Kitt garnered the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and two Tony Awards for Next to Normal, and won a 2021 Grammy Award for his work on the Broadway Cast Recording of Jagged Little Pill. His body of work as a composer spans everything from Almost Famous (written with Cameron Crowe) and High Fidelity to Dave and If/Then, for which he picked up a Tony nomination. As a music supervisor, arranger, and orchestrator, his influence resounds in The SpongeBob Musical, Grease Live!, Jagged Little Pill and Green Day's American Idiot.

TodayTix at Tavern is a landmark partnership to create a series of in-person concerts featuring top Broadway talent at the iconic New York eatery. To date, the summer concert series, produced by TodayTix Presents and held at Tavern on the Green, has hosted over 1,200 cultured New Yorkers at in-person performances from Broadway actors including Alex Newell, Ariana DeBose, Shoshana Bean, Derek Klena, Ciara Renée, Lauren Patten, Jason Gotay, and Kathryn Gallagher.

Kitt's album Reflect is out now on Sony Masterworks and features songs co-written and performed by some of Broadway's biggest stars, including Adrienne Warren, Mandy Gonzalez, Michael McElroy, Jenn Colella, Danny Burstein, Elizabeth Stanley, Javier Muňoz, Lauren Patten, Jerry Dixon, Heidi Blickenstaff, Brian d'Arcy James and Pearl Sun along with Kitt's own children Julia and Michael Kitt.

An album about finding your voice when you need it most, Reflect is a true collaboration that captures the hope and heartbreak of the tumultuous times we're living through. Reflect is produced by Scott Riesett and Tom Kitt, with executive producer Scott Farthing.

