Photos: Tina Turner Announces TINA: The Tina Turner Musical in Germany

Casting and production dates have been announced for TINA: The Tina Turner Musical in Germany! With a lot of voice, a lot of power and a lot of charm, actress Kristina Love not only convinced the casting team of her qualities, but also the international star personally. The newcomer's stage debut as "Tina" with "Proud Mary" and "The Best" gave the audience goosebumps at the exclusive showcase.

"Kristina is an excellent lead actress. I couldn't imagine a better one", said Tina Turner. "I give my heart to the audience. When I'm on stage, I do everything 150 percent," says Kristina Love, describing her greatest passion. The 29-year-old artist's stage existence as Tina Turner officially begins on 3 March 2019 - from her humble beginnings to her breakthrough as the internationally acclaimed "Queen of Rock".

In addition to their dedication, vocal power and incredible stage presence, the star and the newcomer also discovered other similarities between them: Both spent parts of their childhood in the southern states, began their singing careers in church gospel choirs, and started new periods of their lives in Germany. Of course, the international star is still a legend and role model to the young actress: "This is a huge challenge. I can't be Tina Turner, nor do I want to be. But I can try to tell her story honestly as Kristina Love. I can honour this great woman and artist with my portrayal."

The cooperation with Tina Turner was both a source of inspiration and a driver for the creative team, which also includes the author Katori Hall. Uschi Neuss, managing director of Stage Entertainment Germany, sees this as the secret to this huge success: "Tina Turner's support, right up to the selection of the lead actress, lends the show its special authenticity.

The musical tells her true and at the same time incredible success story." Producer Tali Pelman and director Phyllida Lloyd provided some insights into the background to the production "TINA - The Tina Turner Musical". The latter, confirmed the unbridled power, that still emerges from Tina Turner: "I'm irresistibly attracted to stories about women who overcome insurmountable odds.

Without a doubt, this is one of the greatest stories of this kind of the 20th century." "TINA - The Tina Turner Musical" is an in-house production by Stage Entertainment, Joop Van Den Ende and Tali Pelman that has been developed with Tina Turner and is the only production authorized by her.

Tina Turner, with her unmistakable voice and her energetic stage performance, defined an era in music. With 180 million records sold, she is one of the most successful musicians in the worltoday. She has been honoured as the "Queen of Rock" with 12 Grammys. She narrowly missed out on a world record in Rio de Janeiro in 1988, where she performed a live concert in front of an audience of 188,000. The number of concerts on her farewell tour in 2009 was increased from seven to sixteen in Germany due to the huge demand for tickets.

