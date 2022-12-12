Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: TAKE ME OUT Hosts Special Influencer Event

The night kicked-off at the Hard Rock Hotel, followed by the evening performance and capped off with a talk back with the company, hosted by Tyler Joseph Ellis.

Dec. 12, 2022  

This past Saturday, the Broadway production of Take Me Out hosted a special influencer night at the Schoenfeld Theatre to celebrate the Tony Award-winning production.

The night kicked-off with a pre-show event at the Hard Rock Hotel, followed by the evening performance and capped off with a talk back with the company, hosted by Tyler Joseph Ellis

Tony Award winner Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Tony nominee Jesse Williams reprise their roles in this Tony-winning Best Play Revival, returning to Broadway for 14 weeks only! In Take Me Out, playwright Richard Greenberg celebrates the personal and professional intricacies of America's favorite pastime. When Darren Lemming, the star center fielder for the Empires, comes out of the closet, the reception off the field reveals a barrage of long-held unspoken prejudices dealing with sexuality and masculinity, money and power, and race and class. Facing some hostile teammates and fraught friendships, Darren is forced to contend with the challenges of being a gay person of color within the confines of a classic American institution. As the Empires struggle to rally toward a championship season, the players and their fans begin to question tradition, their loyalties, and the price of victory.

Photo Credit: Michaelah Reynolds/Theatrely

Take Me Out
Influencer Day at Take Me Out

Take Me Out
The Cast of Take Me Out

Take Me Out
The Cast of Take Me Out

Take Me Out
Influencer Day at Take Me Out

Take Me Out
Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Take Me Out

Influencer Day at Take Me Out

Take Me Out

Influencer Day at Take Me Out

Take Me Out

Cara Rose DiPietro

Take Me Out
Influencer Day at Take Me Out

Take Me Out

Ellie Schnitt

Take Me Out

Influencer Day at Take Me Out

Take Me Out

Influencer Day at Take Me Out

Take Me Out

Melinda Berry

Take Me Out

Kedrik Merwin, Molly Russo

Take Me Out

Griffin Maxwell Brooks

Take Me Out

Influencer Day at Take Me Out

Take Me Out
Alyssa Wray

Take Me Out

Luke Ferrari

Take Me Out
Patryk Kot

Take Me Out

Influencer Day at Take Me Out

Take Me Out

Influencer Day at Take Me Out



Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards
voting ends in


Related Stories
VIDEO: Jesse Tyler Ferguson Discusses TAKE ME OUTs Relevancy Photo
VIDEO: Jesse Tyler Ferguson Discusses TAKE ME OUT's Relevancy
Jesse Tyler Ferguson appeared on CBS Mornings to discuss his return to Broadway in Take Me Out. Ferguson discussed the play's significance and why the story is still relevant. Watch the complete video now, in which Ferguson also discusses officiating his Modern Family co-star Sarah Hyland's wedding, juggling fatherhood and his career, and more.
Video: TAKE ME OUT Casts Parenting Advice for Jesse Tyler Ferguson Photo
Video: TAKE ME OUT Cast's Parenting Advice for Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Hear the parenting advice and words of encouragement the cast of Take Me Out on Broadway shared with Jesse Tyler Ferguson!
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita Welcome Their Second Child Photo
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita Welcome Their Second Child
Tony Award-winning actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita have welcomed their second child, a son named Sullivan Louis Ferguson-Mikita.
Photos & Video: The Cast of TAKE ME OUT Visits New Billboard Photo
Photos & Video: The Cast of TAKE ME OUT Visits New Billboard
See photos and watch video of cast members from Broadway's Take Me Out taking a field trip to Times Square to see their brand new billboard! 

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: See Alex Newell, Jennifer Holliday & More at Broadway Dreams Foundation's 15th Anniversary GalaPhotos: See Alex Newell, Jennifer Holliday & More at Broadway Dreams Foundation's 15th Anniversary Gala
December 12, 2022

See photos from Broadway Dreams Foundation's 15th anniversary gala honoring Ryan Stana, founder and CEO of RWS Entertainment Group, and Adam Sansiveri, arts philanthropist, SVP and senior managing director of AllianceBernstein.
Photos: Broadway Community Uplifts Asians On Broadway at KPOPPhotos: Broadway Community Uplifts Asians On Broadway at KPOP
December 12, 2022

See photos from a gathering at KPOP on Broadway, which took place to uplift and celebrate Asians on Broadway.
Video: Samuel L. Jackson, LaTanya Richardson Jackson & More Discuss THE PIANO LESSON at SiriusXMVideo: Samuel L. Jackson, LaTanya Richardson Jackson & More Discuss THE PIANO LESSON at SiriusXM
December 12, 2022

Watch the cast of Broadway’s ‘The Piano Lesson’ including Samuel L. Jackson, wife and director, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, co-stars John David Washington, Danielle Brooks, Michael Potts and April Matthis sit down with Urban View host Mike Muse before an audience at SiriusXM studios.
Eva Noblezada to Present NOSTALGIA: A LOVE LETTER TO NYC at Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre in January 2023Eva Noblezada to Present NOSTALGIA: A LOVE LETTER TO NYC at Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre in January 2023
December 12, 2022

For three nights only, from Thursday, January 12 – Saturday, January 14, two-time Tony Award nominee Eva Noblezada will welcome you to Nostalgia: A Love Letter to NYC, an intimate evening of songs and storytelling—celebrating everything that is so maddening and magical about our beloved city. It will be performed at the Minetta Lane Theatre.
Photos: First Look at Paul Bettany and Jeremy Pope in THE COLLABORATIONPhotos: First Look at Paul Bettany and Jeremy Pope in THE COLLABORATION
December 12, 2022

Get a first look at Manhattan Theatre Club's production of The Collaboration, featuring Paul Bettany, Jeremy Pope, Krysta Rodriguez and Erik Jensen.
share