Photos: TAKE ME OUT Hosts Special Influencer Event

This past Saturday, the Broadway production of Take Me Out hosted a special influencer night at the Schoenfeld Theatre to celebrate the Tony Award-winning production.

The night kicked-off with a pre-show event at the Hard Rock Hotel, followed by the evening performance and capped off with a talk back with the company, hosted by Tyler Joseph Ellis

Tony Award winner Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Tony nominee Jesse Williams reprise their roles in this Tony-winning Best Play Revival, returning to Broadway for 14 weeks only! In Take Me Out, playwright Richard Greenberg celebrates the personal and professional intricacies of America's favorite pastime. When Darren Lemming, the star center fielder for the Empires, comes out of the closet, the reception off the field reveals a barrage of long-held unspoken prejudices dealing with sexuality and masculinity, money and power, and race and class. Facing some hostile teammates and fraught friendships, Darren is forced to contend with the challenges of being a gay person of color within the confines of a classic American institution. As the Empires struggle to rally toward a championship season, the players and their fans begin to question tradition, their loyalties, and the price of victory.

Photo Credit: Michaelah Reynolds/Theatrely