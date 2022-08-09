Photos: Stars of 13: THE MUSICAL Hit the Red Carpet

Click Here for More on 13

Last night, the cast and crew of Netflix's upcoming 13 The Musical gathered for a special New York City premiere at The Paris Theatre.

Producer Neil Meron, writers and executive producers Jason Robert Brown and Robert Horn and director Tamra Davis were joined by the cast Debra Messing, Josh Peck, Peter Hermann, Eli Golden, Gabriella Uhl, Lindsey Blackwell, Frankie McNellis, Jonathan Lengel, Nolen Dubuc, Luke Islam, Shechinah Mpumlwana, Kayleigh Cerezo, Liam Wignall, Khiyla Aynne, choreographer Jamal Sims, special guests from the Broadway community, and more.

Check out photos from the event below.

13: the Musical follows Evan Goldman (Eli Golden), who moves from NYC to small-town Indiana after his parents' divorce. As his 13th birthday nears, he must master the complex social circles of his new school and win friends by turning his Bar Mitzvah into the coolest party ever.

Directed by Tamra Davis, and based on the hugely popular musical 13, which debuted on Broadway in 2008, 13: THE MUSICAL is a coming-of-age journey through the unforgettable ups and downs of preteen life.