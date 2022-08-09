Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
13
Click Here for More on 13

Photos: Stars of 13: THE MUSICAL Hit the Red Carpet

13: the Musical will begin streaming August 12 on Netflix.

Aug. 9, 2022  

Last night, the cast and crew of Netflix's upcoming 13 The Musical gathered for a special New York City premiere at The Paris Theatre.

Producer Neil Meron, writers and executive producers Jason Robert Brown and Robert Horn and director Tamra Davis were joined by the cast Debra Messing, Josh Peck, Peter Hermann, Eli Golden, Gabriella Uhl, Lindsey Blackwell, Frankie McNellis, Jonathan Lengel, Nolen Dubuc, Luke Islam, Shechinah Mpumlwana, Kayleigh Cerezo, Liam Wignall, Khiyla Aynne, choreographer Jamal Sims, special guests from the Broadway community, and more.

Check out photos from the event below.

13: the Musical follows Evan Goldman (Eli Golden), who moves from NYC to small-town Indiana after his parents' divorce. As his 13th birthday nears, he must master the complex social circles of his new school and win friends by turning his Bar Mitzvah into the coolest party ever.

Directed by Tamra Davis, and based on the hugely popular musical 13, which debuted on Broadway in 2008, 13: THE MUSICAL is a coming-of-age journey through the unforgettable ups and downs of preteen life.

Photos by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Netflix

Photos: Stars of 13: THE MUSICAL Hit the Red Carpet
Jason Robert Brown, Robert Horn, Neil Meron and Tamra Davis

Photos: Stars of 13: THE MUSICAL Hit the Red Carpet
Jason Robert Brown, Robert Horn, Neil Meron and Tamra Davis

Photos: Stars of 13: THE MUSICAL Hit the Red Carpet
Jason Robert Brown, Robert Horn, Neil Meron and Tamra Davis

Photos: Stars of 13: THE MUSICAL Hit the Red Carpet
The cast and crew of 13 the Musical

Photos: Stars of 13: THE MUSICAL Hit the Red Carpet
The cast of 13 the musical

Photos: Stars of 13: THE MUSICAL Hit the Red Carpet
The cast of 13 the musical

Photos: Stars of 13: THE MUSICAL Hit the Red Carpet
Peter Hermann, Eli Golden and Debra Messing

Photos: Stars of 13: THE MUSICAL Hit the Red Carpet
Jamal Sims

Photos: Stars of 13: THE MUSICAL Hit the Red Carpet
Anthony Wayne

Photos: Stars of 13: THE MUSICAL Hit the Red Carpet
Debra Messing

Photos: Stars of 13: THE MUSICAL Hit the Red Carpet
Khiyla Anne

Photos: Stars of 13: THE MUSICAL Hit the Red Carpet
Tommy Kaiser and Meg Levine

Photos: Stars of 13: THE MUSICAL Hit the Red Carpet
Frankie McNellis and Eli Golden

Photos: Stars of 13: THE MUSICAL Hit the Red Carpet
Eli Golden

Photos: Stars of 13: THE MUSICAL Hit the Red Carpet
Dan Elish, Robert Horn and Jason Robert Brown

Photos: Stars of 13: THE MUSICAL Hit the Red Carpet
Jason Robert Brown and Robert Horn

Photos: Stars of 13: THE MUSICAL Hit the Red Carpet
Frankie McNellis

Photos: Stars of 13: THE MUSICAL Hit the Red Carpet
Dan Elish

Photos: Stars of 13: THE MUSICAL Hit the Red Carpet
Josh Peck

Photos: Stars of 13: THE MUSICAL Hit the Red Carpet
Jonathan Lengel

Photos: Stars of 13: THE MUSICAL Hit the Red Carpet
Jason Robert Brown

Photos: Stars of 13: THE MUSICAL Hit the Red Carpet
Olivia Edward

Photos: Stars of 13: THE MUSICAL Hit the Red Carpet
Donovan Bazemore

Photos: Stars of 13: THE MUSICAL Hit the Red Carpet
Jason Robert Brown



Related Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Lin-Manuel Miranda Reveals TICK, TICK...BOOM! Easter Egg That Fans Missed
August 9, 2022

In a new Instagram post, Lin-Manuel Miranda has revealed the only Easter Egg in tick, tick...BOOM! that fans missed. On the rooftop of Jonathan Larson's apartment, a brick wall with 'RENT' graffiti'd on it can be seen in the distance. Check out Miranda's Instagram post and watch Alexandra Shipp perform 'Come to Your Senses' to catch it yourself!
VIDEO: Beyoncé Shares 'Break My Soul' Featuring Madonna Visual
August 9, 2022

Beyoncé has shared the visual for 'The Queens Remix' of 'Break My Soul' featuring Madonna. The Grammy-winner originally released the track in June to universal acclaim. The new project, which recently debuted at #1 on the Billboard albums chart, includes 16 tracks. Watch the new visualizer now!
Strong Studios to Develop & Produce a Feature Film on the Story of Joe Moglia
August 9, 2022

Strong Studios has optioned the rights to New York Times Bestselling author and Forbes contributing editor Monte Burke’s biographical novel, 4th and Goal: One Man's Quest to Recapture His Dream, to develop and produce a feature film, “4th & Goal,” based on the life of corporate executive, author, football coach Joe Moglia.
Imaad Wasif Shares New Album 'So Long Mr. Fear'
August 9, 2022

Following the release of his new music video for lead single 'Fader,' Los Angeles singer, guitarist, and songwriter IMAAD WASIF has released his sixth studio album So Long Mr. Fear. His first album in four years, So Long Mr. Fear was recorded mostly in isolation but in conjunction with producer and long-time collaborator Bobb Bruno of Best Coast.
Mercyland Share New Song From Long-Lost Final Album
August 9, 2022

Mercyland share their new song, 'Freight Truck,' available on all streaming platforms. Featuring John Keane guesting on pedal steel, the song is the second released from their long-overdue final album, We Never Lost a Single Game. Plus, watch a companion lyric video featuring archival footage of the young David Barbe.