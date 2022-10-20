Photos: See Michelle Williams, David Phelps, Randal Keith & More in CHILDREN OF EDEN - Set to Stream Next Year

The Chicagoland Theatre Fund's staged concert presentation of Children of Eden will be available to stream next year for a limited time only! The concert will stream ahead of a full-scaled non-concert production of Children of Eden, set to be produced late next year.

See photos from the concert presentation below!

Children of Eden is a musical freely based on the Book of Genesis, with music and lyrics by STEPHEN SCHWARTZ (Wicked, Disney's Pocahontas) and book by JOHN CAIRD (Les Mis, Nicholas Nickelby).

The concert presentation played Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre on 10/15/22 and featured Destiny's Child's MICHELLE WILLIAMS, Grammy winning gospel singer, DAVID PHELPS, internet singing sensation, SAM TSUI, GMA Dove Award winner, KORYN HAWTHORNE, Broadway star, RANDAL KEITH, and more. The concert was led by: Kyle Hass (Artistic Producer); Derek Van Barham (Director); Nicholas Ranauro (Choreographer); and Heidi Joosten (Music Director). The event was produced through a special arrangement between the Chicagoland Theatre Fund and Onesti Entertainment.