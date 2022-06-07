Photos: See Matt Doyle, Deneé Benton, Norm Lewis & More at New 42's FIND YOUR LIGHT Gala

Last night, New 42 celebrated the in-person return of their annual gala, celebrating the power of the performing arts and arts education. The Find Your Light Gala returned to the Plaza Hotel on Monday, June 6. This celebration honored Ambassador Theatre Group (ATG) and Ping Chong and featured performances by Tony Award Nominee and star of the HBO series, The Gilded Age, Deneé Benton; star of the Broadway revival, COMPANY, Drama League and Outer Critics Circle nominee, Matt Doyle; and Emmy, Grammy, Tony, and SAG Award Nominee Norm Lewis, Broadway and film star Jason Tam, Tony Award Nominee Erin Dilly, and 2022 New York City Youth Poet Laureate Elizabeth Shvarts.

Check out photos below!

Notable guests included: Norm Lewis, Denee Benton, Matt Doyle, Josh Henry, Rachel Dratch, John Benjamin Hickey, Bill Irwin, Jason Tam, Erin Dilly, Isaac Mizrahi, and more...

The evening was hosted by Joshua Henry, and included special appearances by Tony Award Winner John Benjamin Hickey and renowned designer, author and entertainer Isaac Mizrahi, as well as video appearances by Tony Award Winner Bill Irwin; Tony Award Winner Celia Keenan-Bolger; Tony Award Winner Beth Leavel; Emmy, Tony and SAG Award Winner John Lithgow; Tony Nominee Arian Moayed and more.

The Marian Heiskell Award was presented to Ambassador Theatre Group (ATG) for their commitment to bringing exceptional live experiences to the widest audience possible. This award recognized ATG for their demonstrated passion in engaging and empowering people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds in a successful effort to widen access to the performing arts. In 2021, their Creative Learning program engaged more than 100,000 participants through over 1,400 cultural events and learning experiences globally, and thousands of participants benefited from activities offered across the 15 U.S. venues.

The New Victory Arts Award was presented to Ping Chong for his outstanding contributions as a renowned interdisciplinary theater artist at New Victory and beyond. This award recognized Ping for the creation of over 100 innovative and thought-providing productions over the past five decades which have challenged artistic boundaries and deftly explored the most pressing social and cultural issues of our time. Ping and his company collaborated with New Victory in the creation of Generation Rise, the presentation that reopened New Victory in November 2021.