NYC Off-Broadway Week to Offer 2-for-1 Tickets to 25 Shows

New York City Tourism + Conventions will present NYC Off-Broadway Week. 25 Off-Broadway productions will offer 2-for-1 tickets. This year’s program includes 15 new shows. Performances run October 5–18.

“NYC Off-Broadway Week showcases extraordinary talent, bold stories and unforgettable performances found only on New York City’s stages,” said Nancy Mammana, CMO of New York City Tourism + Conventions. “Since 2009, NYC Off-Broadway Week has generated more than $6 million in revenue, supporting the City’s dynamic performing arts scene while opening the door to Off-Broadway for new audiences year after year.”

NYC Off-Broadway Week participants include:

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, A Ghost in Your Ear, Alice in Wonderland, Creation Stories and All the Important Importants, Drunk Dracula, Friends! The Musical Parody, Gazillion Bubble Show, Going Bacharach, The Hairy Ape, The Heart, Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody, Heathers: The Musical, The Hope Theory, I Became We, Jamie Allan’s Amaze, Jena Friedman: Motherf*cker, Lost in Del Valle, Our Sinatra, Perfect Crime, The Play That Goes Wrong, Pre-Existing Condition, Singfeld! An Unauthorized Musical Parody About Nothing, Toc Toc, The Unbelievers, The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 08 Hrs 56 Min 30 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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