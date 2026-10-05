NYC Off-Broadway Week to Offer 2-for-1 Tickets to 25 Shows
NYC Off-Broadway Week participants include The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, A Ghost in Your Ear and more.
New York City Tourism + Conventions will present NYC Off-Broadway Week. 25 Off-Broadway productions will offer 2-for-1 tickets. This year’s program includes 15 new shows. Performances run October 5–18.
“NYC Off-Broadway Week showcases extraordinary talent, bold stories and unforgettable performances found only on New York City’s stages,” said Nancy Mammana, CMO of New York City Tourism + Conventions. “Since 2009, NYC Off-Broadway Week has generated more than $6 million in revenue, supporting the City’s dynamic performing arts scene while opening the door to Off-Broadway for new audiences year after year.”
NYC Off-Broadway Week participants include:
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, A Ghost in Your Ear, Alice in Wonderland, Creation Stories and All the Important Importants, Drunk Dracula, Friends! The Musical Parody, Gazillion Bubble Show, Going Bacharach, The Hairy Ape, The Heart, Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody, Heathers: The Musical, The Hope Theory, I Became We, Jamie Allan’s Amaze, Jena Friedman: Motherf*cker, Lost in Del Valle, Our Sinatra, Perfect Crime, The Play That Goes Wrong, Pre-Existing Condition, Singfeld! An Unauthorized Musical Parody About Nothing, Toc Toc, The Unbelievers, The Very Hungry Caterpillar.
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