Photos: Sadie Sink and Noah Jupe in ROMEO & JULIET

All new production photos have been released from Romeo & Juliet, starring Sadie Sink and Noah Jupe. Directed by Robert Icke, the production is now playing at the Harold Pinter Theatre until Saturday 20 June 2026. Check out the photos below!

Joining Sadie Sink (Stranger Things, John Proctor Is The Villain – Broadway, Tony Award Nominee) as Juliet and Noah Jupe (Hamnet, A Quiet Place, Honey Boy) as Romeo are Jamie Ankrah (Christmas Day – Almeida Theatre) as Peter, Dylan Corbett-Bader (King Lear – Wyndham’s Theatre) as Benvolio, Eden Epstein (Mary Page Marlowe – The Old Vic) as Lady Capulet, Alex Felton (All's Well That Ends Well – National Theatre) as Abraham, Clark Gregg (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, Good Night, and Good Luck – Broadway) as Capulet, Ada Grey (Chicago Fire) as First Servant, Kasper Hilton-Hille (Troilus & Cressida – Shakespeare’s Globe) as Friar John / Mercutio, Aruna Jalloh (For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy – Apollo Theatre, Royal Court & New Diorama Theatre) as Tybalt, John Marquez (Doc Martin) as Friar Laurence, Caroline Moroney (All's Well That Ends Well – Shakespeare’s Globe) as Second Servant, Clare Perkins (Player Kings – Noël Coward Theatre) as Nurse, David Shelley (Player Kings – Noël Coward Theatre) as Apothecary/Montague, Lewis Shepherd (Dear England – National Theatre & Prince Edward Theatre) as Paris and Alexander Uzoka (Macbeth – Bristol Old Vic) as Gregory.

Joining director Robert Icke (Oedipus, The Doctor) on the creative team are set and costume designer Hildegard Bechtler (After the Dance – Olivier Award), lighting designer Jon Clark (The Lehman Trilogy – Tony Award), sound designer Giles Thomas (Kenrex), video designer Ash J Woodward (Paddington The Musical), casting directors Julia Horan CDG & Jim Carnahan CSA (Oedipus), voice coaches Penny Dyer (Hello Dolly!) & Nick Trumble (Player Kings), fight director Kev McCurdy (Les Misérables), movement director Polly Bennett (The Lehman Trilogy), associate director Jack Bradfield (Player Kings), assistant director Neetu Singh (The Cherry Orchard), costume supervisor Sabia Smith (Othello), wigs, hair & make-up supervisor Alice Dawson Whale for Campbell Young Associates (Stranger Things: The First Shadow) props supervisor Lily Mollgaard (A Midsummer Night’s Dream), production managers Kate West and Charlotte Ranson, production dramatherapist Wabriya King and production physiotherapist Fabi Waisbort.

Romeo & Juliet is produced by Empire Street Productions, who recently produced A Complicated Woman starring Self Esteem at the Duke of York’s Theatre; Elektra starring Brie Larson and Stockard Channing at The Duke of York’s Theatre and Theatre Royal Brighton; Slave Play at The Noël Coward Theatre starring Kit Harrington and Olivia Washington; the widely acclaimed Olivier and Tony award winning Prima Facie starring Jodie Comer at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London, John Golden Theatre in New York and recently completed UK and Ireland tour; as well as The Pillowman at the Duke of York’s starring Lily Allen and Steve Pemberton. Empire Street Productions new conversation series Live from Soho, presented by James Bierman, takes place on the first Wednesday of every month at the Underbelly Boulevard. Upcoming guests include award winning designer Tom Scutt and writer and director Simon Stone. They are producing Sunday in the Park with George starring Jonathan Bailey and Ariana Grande at the Barbican in summer 2027.