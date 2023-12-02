Photos: SPAIN, Starring Marin Ireland and Andrew Burnap, Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway

The production runs through December 17.

By: Dec. 02, 2023

POPULAR

How Often Do Broadway Flops Return as a Hit? Photo 1 How Often Do Broadway Flops Return as a Hit?
Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - Where to Watch WHITE CHRISTMAS, THE MUPPET CHRIS Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - What to Watch!
Tony Awards Administration Committee Meets to Determine Eligibility for 2023-24 Season; HE Photo 3 Tony Eligibility Determined for HERE LIES LOVE & GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/26/23 Photo 4 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/26/23

Spain Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos

 Second Stage Theater's production of Spain by Jen Silverman and directed by Tyne Rafaeli, opened on November 30th and BroadwayWorld was there to capture the festivities!

Check out the photos below! 

The company features Tony Award nominee Marin Ireland, Zachary James, and Erik Lochtefeld, Andrew Burnap, and Danny Wolohan. The production runs through December 17.

Step into a sophisticated, slippery world where the line between truth and fiction is all in the packaging. It's 1936, and a pair of passionate filmmakers have landed their next big project: a sweeping Spanish Civil War film with the potential to change American hearts and minds. It just happens to be bankrolled by the KGB. This seductive and funny new play about the art of propaganda and the dangerous ongoing Disinformation Age explores how art can change the world—for better and worse.

SPAIN features scenic design by Dane Laffrey, costume design by Alejo Vietti, lighting design by Jen Schriever, and original music and sound design by Daniel Kluger. Casting is by The Telsey Office.

Spain
Second Stage Artistic Director and Founder Carole Rothman, Zachary James, Playwright Jen Silverman, Andrew Burnap, Marin Ireland, Danny Wolohan, Erik Lochtefeld and Director Tyne Rafaeli

Spain
Zachary James, Andrew Burnap, Marin Ireland, Danny Wolohan and Erik Lochtefeld

Spain
Zachary James, Andrew Burnap, Marin Ireland, Danny Wolohan and Erik Lochtefeld

Spain
Zachary James, Playwright Jen Silverman, Andrew Burnap, Marin Ireland, Danny Wolohan, Erik Lochtefeld and Director Tyne Rafaeli

Spain
Director Tyne Rafaeli and Playwright Jen Silverman

Spain
Andrew Burnap and Marin Ireland

Spain
Andrew Burnap and Marin Ireland

Spain
Marin Ireland

Spain
Marin Ireland

Spain
Andrew Burnap

Spain
Andrew Burnap

Spain
Andrew Burnap

Spain
Danny Wolohan

Spain
Danny Wolohan

Spain
Zachary James

Spain
Zachary James

Spain
Erik Lochtefeld

Spain
Laura Eason and Erik Lochtefeld

Spain
Ty Fanning, Helen Cespedes and Ben Beckley

Spain
Ty Fanning

Spain
Ben Beckley

Spain
Laura Eason, Erik Lochtefeld and David Schwimmer

Spain
Director Tyne Rafaeli, Bartlett Sher and Playwright Jen Silverman

Spain
Edmund Donovan and Keith Bunin

Spain
Julia Chan, David Cromer and Reed Birney

Spain
Chris Henry Coffey and Jennifer Mudge

Spain
Quincy Tyler Bernstine and Danny Wolohan

Spain
Marin Ireland and Will Brill

Spain
Bartlett Sher and Andrew Burnap

Spain
Adam Smith, Associate Costume Designer Joseph Shrope, Costume Designer Alejo Vietti and Andrew Seibert

Spain
Anthony Crane and Kellie Overbey

Spain
Celia Keenan-Bolger and Director Tyne Rafaeli

Spain
Bartlett Sher and Betsy Aidem

Spain
Deirdre O'Connell and Brian Watkins

Spain
Rajiv Joseph, Second Stage Artistic Director and Founder Carole Rothman and Anna Ziegler

Spain
Deirdre O'Connell, Marin Ireland and Julia Chan

Spain
Will Carlyon and Barbara Whitman

Spain
Marin Ireland and Reed Birney

Spain
Marin Ireland and Reed Birney

Spain
Set Designer Dane Laffrey, Playwright Jen Silverman

Spain
Playwright Jen Silverman, Playwright Keith Bunin, Playwright Brian Watkins, Playwright Anna Ziegler, Director Tyne Rafaeli, Playwright Rajiv Joseph and Director Bartlett Sher

Spain
David Manella, Marin Ireland and Oliver Roth

Spain
Chris Henry Coffey, Erik Lochtefeld and Jennifer Mudge

Spain
David Schwimmer

Spain
Edmund Donovan

Spain
Bartlett Sher

Spain
Celia Keenan-Bolger

Spain
Jackie Hoffman

Spain
Francis Benhamou and Betsy Aidem

Spain
David Cromer

Spain
Jamie deRoy

Spain
Maggie Siff and Rajiv Joseph

Spain
Kayli Carter

Spain
Danny Tejera

Spain
Zachary James, Andrew Burnap, Marin Ireland, Danny Wolohan and Erik Lochtefeld




RELATED STORIES

1
Review Roundup: SPAIN Off-Broadway Premiere Photo
Review Roundup: SPAIN Off-Broadway Premiere

Second Stage Theater is presenting Spain by Jen Silverman and directed by Tyne Rafaeli. The company features Tony Award nominee Marin Ireland, Zachary James, and Erik Lochtefeld, Andrew Burnap, and Danny Wolohan. Read reviews for the production.

2
Video: The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Shows Off-Broadway Premiere Photo
Video: The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere

Watch as BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge discusses the Off-Broadway premiere of Jen Silverman's Spain at Second Stage Theater.

3
Andrew Burnap and Danny Wolohan Complete The Cast of SPAIN Photo
Andrew Burnap and Danny Wolohan Complete The Cast of SPAIN

The complete cast has been revealed for SPAIN by Jen Silverman and directed by Tyne Rafaeli at Second Stage Theater. Learn how to purchase tickets!

From This Author - Bruce Glikas

Photos: Hillary Clinton Visits PURLIE VICTORIOUS on BroadwayPhotos: Hillary Clinton Visits PURLIE VICTORIOUS on Broadway
Photos: Get a Look at SPAMALOT Opening Night Bows!Photos: Get a Look at SPAMALOT Opening Night Bows!
Photos: Stars Arrive at Opening Night of SPAMALOT!Photos: Stars Arrive at Opening Night of SPAMALOT!
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of SCENE PARTNERS at The Vineyard Theatre Starring Dianne Wiest and More!Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of SCENE PARTNERS at The Vineyard Theatre Starring Dianne Wiest and More!

Videos

Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stage's Season 4 College And High School Top 15 Video
Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stage's Season 4 College And High School Top 15
Watch SPAMALOT Perform 'Knights of the Roundtable' on TODAY Video
Watch SPAMALOT Perform 'Knights of the Roundtable' on TODAY
Eden Espinosa Performs 'Time For Starting Over' From 17 AGAIN Video
Eden Espinosa Performs 'Time For Starting Over' From 17 AGAIN
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central THE BOOK OF MORMON
SIX
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
HARMONY

Recommended For You