Photos: SOME LIKE IT HOT on Tour First Look

Get a first look at new production photos for the Some Like It Hot North American Tour. The production opened at Proctors in Schenectady, NY, on September 20, and is currently playing to audiences in Detroit before continuing on to play 30+ cities, including Chicago, San Diego, and Los Angeles. Check out photos here!

Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, SOME LIKE IT HOT is story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they catch a cross-country train for the life-chasing, life-changing trip of a lifetime.



SOME LIKE IT HOT features a book by Matthew López & Amber Ruffin music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw. The musical is based on the classic MGM film Some Like It Hot, which has been named the “Funniest American Movie of All Time” by the American Film Institute.

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy