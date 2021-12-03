Photos: SLAVE PLAY Celebrates Re-Opening Night on Broadway

Slave Play, the ground-breaking work by Tony Award nominee Jeremy O. Harris under the direction of Tony Award nominee Robert O'Hara, re-opened just last night at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street).

The cast of Slave Play features Tony Award nominee Ato Blankson-Wood, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, Jonathan Higginbotham, Devin Kawaoka, Tony Award nominee Chalia La Tour, Irene Sofia Lucio, Tony Award nominee Annie McNamara, and Paul Alexander Nolan. Slave Play features understudies Eboni Flowers, Blake Russell, Luigi Sottile, Elizabeth Stahlmann, and Galen J. Williams.

Following the run at the August Wilson Theatre, the Broadway production, under the direction of O'Hara, will travel to Los Angeles as part of Center Theatre Group's upcoming Mark Taper Forum season. Casting for the CTG run of Slave Play will be announced shortly.

Slave Play received 12 Tony Award nominations, the most for any play in Broadway history and the 2019 production was the best reviewed play of the year.

Over one explosive weekend, three interracial couples inhabit the confines of a sprawling Southern plantation. As the heat is turned up on their volatile relationships, the line between fantasy and reality blurs and history begins to repeat itself.

The 2019 production of Slave Play began previews at Broadway's Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street) on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, opened to rave reviews on Sunday, October 6, 2019, and played the final performance of its hit engagement on Sunday, January 19, 2020.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas