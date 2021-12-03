Photos: SLAVE PLAY Celebrates Re-Opening Night on Broadway
Slave Play is currently playing at the August Wilson Theatre.
Slave Play, the ground-breaking work by Tony Award nominee Jeremy O. Harris under the direction of Tony Award nominee Robert O'Hara, re-opened just last night at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street).
The cast of Slave Play features Tony Award nominee Ato Blankson-Wood, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, Jonathan Higginbotham, Devin Kawaoka, Tony Award nominee Chalia La Tour, Irene Sofia Lucio, Tony Award nominee Annie McNamara, and Paul Alexander Nolan. Slave Play features understudies Eboni Flowers, Blake Russell, Luigi Sottile, Elizabeth Stahlmann, and Galen J. Williams.
Following the run at the August Wilson Theatre, the Broadway production, under the direction of O'Hara, will travel to Los Angeles as part of Center Theatre Group's upcoming Mark Taper Forum season. Casting for the CTG run of Slave Play will be announced shortly.
Slave Play received 12 Tony Award nominations, the most for any play in Broadway history and the 2019 production was the best reviewed play of the year.
Over one explosive weekend, three interracial couples inhabit the confines of a sprawling Southern plantation. As the heat is turned up on their volatile relationships, the line between fantasy and reality blurs and history begins to repeat itself.
The 2019 production of Slave Play began previews at Broadway's Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street) on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, opened to rave reviews on Sunday, October 6, 2019, and played the final performance of its hit engagement on Sunday, January 19, 2020.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Signage at The August Wilson Theater
Harrison Ball and Zac Posen
Rebecca Naomi Jones and mom Susan
Oliver Roth and David Manella
David Manella and Oliver Roth
Carlos E. Gonzalez and Kurt Crowley
Kevin J. Zambrano, Carlos E. Gonzalez and Marc Crousillat
Richie Jackson and Jordan Roth
Jeremy O. Harris and Jordan Roth
Jeremy O. Harris and Jordan Roth
Arvand Khosravi and Jeremy O. Harris
Irene Sofia Lucio, Ato Blankson-Wood, Jonathan Higginbotham, Paul Alexander Nolan, Antoinette Crowe Legacy, Annie McNamara, Devin Kawaoka and Chalia La Tour
Jeremy O. Harris and the company
Jeremy O. Harris and the company
Jeremy O. Harris and the company
Jeremy O. Harris and the company
Meryl Streep and Jeremy O. Harris
Jeremy O. Harris and Janicza Bravo
Janicza Bravo and Alison Pill
Galen J. William
Jonathan Higginbotham
Jonathan Higginbotham
Annie McNamara and Jonathan Higginbotham
Chalia La Tour and Irene Sofia Lucio
Chalia La Tour, Ato Blankson-Wood and Irene Sofia Lucio
Edmund Donovan, Juliana Canfield and Andrew Burnap
Antoinette Crowe Legacy
Antoinette Crowe Legacy
Leanne Antonio and Emilie Kouatchou
Antoinette Crowe Legacy and Meryl Streep
Brandi Burkhardt and Luigi Sottile
Jonathan Higginbotham, Brad Fleischer and Rajiv Joseph
Producer Greg Nobile, Playwright Jeremy O. Harris, Arvand Khosravi and Janicza Bravo
Producer Greg Nobile and Playwright Jeremy O. Harris
Ato Blankson-Wood and Nicole Lewis
Roe Hartrampf and Paul Alexander Nolan