Photos: SLAVE PLAY Celebrates Re-Opening Night on Broadway

Slave Play is currently playing at the August Wilson Theatre.

Dec. 3, 2021  

Slave Play, the ground-breaking work by Tony Award nominee Jeremy O. Harris under the direction of Tony Award nominee Robert O'Hara, re-opened just last night at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street).

The cast of Slave Play features Tony Award nominee Ato Blankson-Wood, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, Jonathan Higginbotham, Devin Kawaoka, Tony Award nominee Chalia La Tour, Irene Sofia Lucio, Tony Award nominee Annie McNamara, and Paul Alexander Nolan. Slave Play features understudies Eboni Flowers, Blake Russell, Luigi Sottile, Elizabeth Stahlmann, and Galen J. Williams.

Following the run at the August Wilson Theatre, the Broadway production, under the direction of O'Hara, will travel to Los Angeles as part of Center Theatre Group's upcoming Mark Taper Forum season. Casting for the CTG run of Slave Play will be announced shortly.

Slave Play received 12 Tony Award nominations, the most for any play in Broadway history and the 2019 production was the best reviewed play of the year.

Over one explosive weekend, three interracial couples inhabit the confines of a sprawling Southern plantation. As the heat is turned up on their volatile relationships, the line between fantasy and reality blurs and history begins to repeat itself.

The 2019 production of Slave Play began previews at Broadway's Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street) on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, opened to rave reviews on Sunday, October 6, 2019, and played the final performance of its hit engagement on Sunday, January 19, 2020.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Signage at The August Wilson Theater

Max von Essen

Max von Essen

Tony Marion and Scott Pask

Will Hochman

Will Hochman

Harrison Ball and Zac Posen

Shereen Pimentel

Shereen Pimentel

Clint Ramos

Clint Ramos

Dominique Morisseau

David Henry Hwang

Rebecca Naomi Jones

Rebecca Naomi Jones and mom Susan

Oliver Roth and David Manella

David Manella and Oliver Roth

Nick Westrate

Nick Westrate

Mallory Portnoy

Roe Hartrampf

Roe Hartrampf

Max Jenkins

Sophia Anne Caruso

Sophia Anne Caruso

George Takei

George Takei

Carlos E. Gonzalez and Kurt Crowley

Kevin J. Zambrano, Carlos E. Gonzalez and Marc Crousillat

Juliana Canfield

Juliana Canfield

Andrew Burnap

Andrew Burnap

Jordan Roth

Jordan Roth

Jordan Roth

Richie Jackson and Jordan Roth

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer

Isaiah Johnson

Jeremy O. Harris

Jeremy O. Harris

Jeremy O. Harris and Jordan Roth

Jeremy O. Harris and Jordan Roth

Arvand Khosravi and Jeremy O. Harris

Christopher Tierney

Irene Sofia Lucio, Ato Blankson-Wood, Jonathan Higginbotham, Paul Alexander Nolan, Antoinette Crowe Legacy, Annie McNamara, Devin Kawaoka and Chalia La Tour

Jeremy O. Harris

Jeremy O. Harris and the company

Jeremy O. Harris and the company

Jeremy O. Harris and the company

Jeremy O. Harris and the company

Meryl Streep and Jeremy O. Harris

Jeremy O. Harris and Janicza Bravo

Janicza Bravo and Alison Pill

Jason Tam and Nick Westrate

Galen J. William

Devin Kawaoka

Devin Kawaoka

Paul Alexander Nolan

Paul Alexander Nolan

Jonathan Higginbotham

Jonathan Higginbotham

Annie McNamara and Jonathan Higginbotham

Annie McNamara

Annie McNamara

Chalia La Tour

Chalia La Tour

Irene Sofia Lucio

Irene Sofia Lucio

Chalia La Tour and Irene Sofia Lucio

Chalia La Tour, Ato Blankson-Wood and Irene Sofia Lucio

Ato Blankson-Wood

Ato Blankson-Wood

Edmund Donovan and Kara Young

Kara Young

Kara Young

Edmund Donovan, Juliana Canfield and Andrew Burnap

Antoinette Crowe Legacy

Antoinette Crowe Legacy

Elizabeth Stahlmann

Elizabeth Stahlmann

Leanne Antonio and Emilie Kouatchou

Emilie Kouatchou

Emilie Kouatchou

Blake Russell

Blake Russell

Luigi Sottile

Luigi Sottile

Antoinette Crowe Legacy and Meryl Streep

Brandi Burkhardt and Luigi Sottile

Jonathan Higginbotham, Brad Fleischer and Rajiv Joseph

Greg Nobile and Oliver Roth

Producer Greg Nobile, Playwright Jeremy O. Harris, Arvand Khosravi and Janicza Bravo

Producer Greg Nobile and Playwright Jeremy O. Harris

Ato Blankson-Wood and Nicole Lewis

Roe Hartrampf and Paul Alexander Nolan

Keely Hutton and Paul Alexander Nolan


