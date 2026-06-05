Watch FALLEN ANGELS Livestream Tonight on BroadwayHD

Tune in to BroadwayHD's exclusive livestream of the Roundabout Theatre Company’s revival of Fallen Angels by Noël Coward, directed by Scott Ellis, tonight!

The play (nominated for five Tonys, including Best Revival), stars Academy Award Nominee and Golden Globe-winner Rose Byrne and Tony Award winner Kelli O’Hara, both of whom are currently Tony-nominated for their performances in this show. Fallen Angels will stream live for subscribers of BroadwayHD during the 7 pm performance on Friday, June 5, 2026.

In Fallen Angels, Byrne and O’Hara are joined by Drama Desk Award-winner Tracee Chimo, Emmy Award-winner Mark Consuelos (making his Broadway debut), Tony Award-nominee & Drama Desk Award-winner Christopher Fitzgerald and Obie Award-winner Aasif Mandvi. The cast also includes Tina Benko, Christopher Innvar, Max Gordon Moore and Laura Shoop as the understudies.