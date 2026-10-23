Jeremy O. Harris Producing Documentary on Conservative Theatre Director's Comeback

Jeremy O. Harris is producing a new documentary about a MAGA director plotting his comeback with a group of conservative actors. The Slave Play playwright is executive producing American Theater, which follows "canceled" theater director Brian Clowdus, who has faced allegations of racist and abusive behavior.

In the film, Clowdus summons a troupe of conservative actors to an abandoned cabin in rural Georgia to plot revenge on the Atlanta theater community with a musical retelling of the 1692 Salem witch trials. According to its official website, the documentary will have its Los Angeles premiere on October 25.

As previously reported, several artists accused Clowdus of incorporating racist language into scripts where it was not called for, centering stories around the 'experiences of the white women characters instead of the Black characters as written', culturally insensitive costumes, and questionable conduct towards staff, amongst other issues.

Following these allegations, Clowdus ran for political office in Panama City, FL in 2021.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

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