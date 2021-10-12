Photos: Robin Givens Pays a Visit to THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN

Robin Givens joined the standing ovation cheering from the front row at last night's preview performance of Broadway's "Thoughts of a Colored Man" at the Golden Theater. After the show she congratulated the cast including her long- time friend, Luke James.

The new play by Keenan Scott II and directed by Steve Broadnax heads into it's opening night tomorrow, October 13.

As the sun rises on a single day in the pulsing heart of Brooklyn, seven Black men are about to discover the extraordinary - together. Thoughts of a Colored Man blends spoken word, slam poetry, rhythm, and humor into a daringly universal new play. Welcome to the vibrant inner life of being Black, proud, and thriving in the 21st century.