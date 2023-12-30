Arnold Schwarzenegger Visits TWINS Co-Star Danny DeVito at I NEED THAT

The production plays its final performance tonight, Saturday, December 30, 2023.

By: Dec. 30, 2023

Twins stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito reunited at I Need That over the holidays.

"My brother! It was fantastic to see Danny on Broadway in “I Need That”. He and Lucy and everybody involved kept the audience entertained, laughing and loving every minute - one of the best plays I’ve ever seen, a true spectacle with heart!! I can’t wait to work together again," wrote Schwarzenegger on his official Instagram account.

Check out a photo of the pair from the reunion below, alongside DeVito's daughter Lucy, who also stars in the play.

I Need That is now playing at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street). It plays its final performance tonight, Saturday, December 30, 2023.

The cast features Danny DeVito as “Sam,” Lucy DeVito as “Amelia,” Ray Anthony Thomas as “Foster,” Suzy Jane Hunt as “u/s Amelia,” Lance Roberts as “u/s Foster,” and Danny Rutigliano as “u/s Sam.”

Danny DeVito returns to Roundabout Theatre Company following his Tony Award nominated turn in Arthur Miller’s The Price, alongside his daughter, Lucy DeVito, and Ray Anthony Thomas in this deeply human new comedy from Theresa Rebeck (Bernhardt/Hamlet).

The design team includes Alexander Dodge (Sets), Tilly Grimes (Costumes), Yi Zhao (Lights), Fitz Patton, Bradlee Ward (Sound), and Fitz Patton (Original Music).

Sam (Danny DeVito) doesn’t get out much. Actually, he doesn’t get out at all, opting instead for the safety of his house in the company of his things—his many, many things. But when a notice from the government arrives alerting Sam that he must clean up his property or face eviction, he’s forced to reckon with what’s trash, what’s treasure, and whether we can ever know the difference between the two.



