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Photos: RAGTIME Celebrates Cast Album Release At Lincoln Center

The event featured a conversation with Lynn Ahrens, Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy and Brandon Uranowitz hosted by SiriusXM’s Julie James.

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Yesterday, Lincoln Center Theater hosted a special Town Hall and cast album signing with SiriusXM in celebration of the Ragtime album's vinyl release. Check out photos of the event.

The event featured a conversation with Lynn Ahrens, Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy and Brandon Uranowitz hosted by SiriusXM’s Julie James, followed by an album signing with additional members of the principal cast including Shaina Taub, Nichelle Lewis, Ben Levi Ross, John Clay III, Anna Grace Barlow, and Rodd Cyrus.

The Ragtime cast album is produced by Concord Theatricals Recordings. 

Featuring a Tony Award-winning score by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, Tony Award-winning book by Terrence McNally, and Tony Award-winning orchestrations by William David Brohn, Ragtime weaves fictional narratives with real historical figures and events, creating a rich tapestry that blurs the line between personal struggle and national identity, making history feel both intimate and epic.

Photo Credit: Carrington Spires

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