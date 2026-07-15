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Patton Oswalt, Tony Hale, Atsuko Okatsuka and More to Star in BEVERLY HILLS at Dynasty Typewriter

The cast will also feature Wendi McLendon-Covey, Jason Ritter, Lyric Lewis, Edi Patterson, and Caitlin Reilly, with Mitch Silpa as narrator.

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Patton Oswalt, Tony Hale, Atsuko Okatsuka and More to Star in BEVERLY HILLS at Dynasty Typewriter

Michael Ausiello's Beverly Hills will present a two-year anniversary performance at Dynasty Typewriter in Los Angeles on August 1. The cast of the performance will feature Tony Hale, Atsuko Okatsuka, Patton Oswalt, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Jason Ritter, Lyric Lewis, Edi Patterson, and Caitlin Reilly, with Mitch Silpa as narrator. The production is currently sold-out. 

As a closeted gay teen in the 80s, Michael Ausiello penned 517 episodes of an original soap opera called Beverly Hills. The future founder of TVLine and author of “Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies” saved every handwritten script, and has been staging sold-out readings of the episodes at Los Angeles’ iconic Dynasty Typewriter, where it returns now for its two-year anniversary. 

The daytime drama made its New York debut in 2025 with a one-night only performance to benefit the Ali Forney Center, featuring Rachel DratchAna Gasteyer, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jim ParsonsBusy Philipps, Mitch Silpa, Michael Urie, and Bowen Yang

Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty for HBO

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