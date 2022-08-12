Photos: PHANTOM, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, HADESTOWN, and More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park

Click Here for More on BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK

Broadway in Bryant Park is back! iHeartMedia New York's 106.7 LITE FM returned yesterday for the second performance in the 2022 season of the beloved series.

New Yorkers and visitors to the Big Apple alike are invited to join 106.7 LITE FM starting at 11 a.m., with open-air lunch hour performances running from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. on the Bryant Park Stage.

Below, check out photos of the casts of Dear Evan Hansen, Between the Lines, Hadestown, The Phantom of the Opera, and Chicago!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy