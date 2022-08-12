Photos: PHANTOM, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, HADESTOWN, and More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
BroadwayWorld was there to capture all of the action!
Broadway in Bryant Park is back! iHeartMedia New York's 106.7 LITE FM returned yesterday for the second performance in the 2022 season of the beloved series.
New Yorkers and visitors to the Big Apple alike are invited to join 106.7 LITE FM starting at 11 a.m., with open-air lunch hour performances running from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. on the Bryant Park Stage.
Below, check out photos of the casts of Dear Evan Hansen, Between the Lines, Hadestown, The Phantom of the Opera, and Chicago!
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
106.7 Lite FM's hosts of todays show- Cubby Bryant and Christine Nagy
Cubby Bryant
Jodi Picoult
Jodi Picoult, Cubby Bryant and Christine Nagy
Wren Rivera and Aubrey Matalon
Emilie Kouatchou
Emilie Kouatchou and John Riddle
John Riddle, Emilie Kouatchou and Ted Keegan
Talia Simone Robinson and Mateo Lizcano
Matthew Edward Kemp, Mateo Lizcano and Josh Strobel
Matthew Edward Kemp, Mateo Lizcano and Josh Strobel
Josh Strobel
Matthew Edward Kemp
Josh Strobel, Talia Simone Robinson, Mateo Lizcano and Matthew Edward Kemp
Jewelle Blackman and T. Oliver Reed
Jewelle Blackman and T. Oliver Reed
Soara-Joye Ross, Kay Trinidad and Jessie Shelton
Soara-Joye Ross, Kay Trinidad and Jessie Shelton
Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada
Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada
T. Oliver Reed and Reeve Carney
T. Oliver Reed, Reeve Carney, Soara-Joye Ross, Kay Trinidad and Jessie Shelton
Reeve Carney and Soara-Joye Ross
T. Oliver Reed, Jewelle Blackman, Kay Trinidad, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney and Soara-Joye Ross
Lana Gordon and The Cast of Chicago
Lana Gordon and The Cast of Chicago
Erich Bergen
Erich Bergen
Nicole Benoit, David Bushman, Charity Angel Dawson, Lana Gordon, Erich Bergen, Arian Keddell, Drew Nellessen, Eddie Bennett, Jeff Gorti, Rachel Shur and Taylor Krebuszewski