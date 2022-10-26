Photos: Orfeh and Andy Karl Bring LEGALLY BOUND to Sony Hall

Earlier this month, Orfeh and Andy Karl brought their show Legally Bound to Sony Hall! BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below! Together, Orfeh and Andy Karl have had an impressively long run as one of Broadway's best couples. They co-starred in Legally Blonde, which garnered Orfeh a Tony nomination. Karl earned his own Tony nods for Rocky, On the Twentieth Century and Groundhog Day (for which he received an Olivier Award). The sexy, funny and enormously talented duo were joined by musical director Steven Jamail and their band for an unforgettable evening of heart-stoppers and chart-toppers.

About Orfeh

Broadway: Paulette in Legally Blonde: The Musical (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle Award nominations, Broadway.com Audience Award), Saturday Night Fever, Fascinating Rhythm, Footloose. Off Broadway: Love, Loss, and What I Wore, The Great American Trailer Park Musical, Love, Janis. TV/Film: Sleeping with the Fishes (with Gina Rodgriguez), Across the Universe, Film U, L&O CI, Sex and the City, Chappelle's Show. She has performed at Lincoln Center with her husband, Olivier Award winner and Tony nominee Andy Karl, and in numerous Broadway benefits including Hair for the Actors Fund (Grammy nomination). Her extensive recording career includes music with '90s top-40 group Or-N-More. She has performed with many music icons from legends the O'Jays to Chaka Khan. Her solo CD, "What Do You Want From Me" and latest single, "Forget My Name" are available on iTunes, as well as her most recent release, a live album titled "Legally Bound" that she and her husband recorded at Feinstein's/54 Below.

About Andy Karl

Andy Karl is an Olivier Award winning American stage, TV, and film actor. He moved to New York City at a young age to pursue acting. On television, Karl is perhaps most well-known for his role as Sgt. Mike Dodds in Season 17 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Karl's wide variety of stage roles include Phil Connors in Groundhog Day (Olivier Award, Drama Desk Award, Outer Critics Circle Award, Tony nomination), Kyle the UPS Guy in Legally Blonde The Musical, Tommy DeVito in Jersey Boys, Rocky Balboa in Rocky The Musical (Tony nomination), and Bruce Granit in On The Twentieth Century (Tony nomination). Other theatre includes Wicked, 9 to 5, The Wedding Singer, The Mystery of Edwin Drood and Altar Boyz. Karl and Orfeh live in Manhattan, New York City with their rescue dogs.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas