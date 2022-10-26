Photos: Orfeh and Andy Karl Bring LEGALLY BOUND to Sony Hall
The performance took place on October 14.
Earlier this month, Orfeh and Andy Karl brought their show Legally Bound to Sony Hall! BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below! Together, Orfeh and Andy Karl have had an impressively long run as one of Broadway's best couples. They co-starred in Legally Blonde, which garnered Orfeh a Tony nomination. Karl earned his own Tony nods for Rocky, On the Twentieth Century and Groundhog Day (for which he received an Olivier Award). The sexy, funny and enormously talented duo were joined by musical director Steven Jamail and their band for an unforgettable evening of heart-stoppers and chart-toppers.
About Orfeh
Broadway: Paulette in Legally Blonde: The Musical (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle Award nominations, Broadway.com Audience Award), Saturday Night Fever, Fascinating Rhythm, Footloose. Off Broadway: Love, Loss, and What I Wore, The Great American Trailer Park Musical, Love, Janis. TV/Film: Sleeping with the Fishes (with Gina Rodgriguez), Across the Universe, Film U, L&O CI, Sex and the City, Chappelle's Show. She has performed at Lincoln Center with her husband, Olivier Award winner and Tony nominee Andy Karl, and in numerous Broadway benefits including Hair for the Actors Fund (Grammy nomination). Her extensive recording career includes music with '90s top-40 group Or-N-More. She has performed with many music icons from legends the O'Jays to Chaka Khan. Her solo CD, "What Do You Want From Me" and latest single, "Forget My Name" are available on iTunes, as well as her most recent release, a live album titled "Legally Bound" that she and her husband recorded at Feinstein's/54 Below.
About Andy Karl
Andy Karl is an Olivier Award winning American stage, TV, and film actor. He moved to New York City at a young age to pursue acting. On television, Karl is perhaps most well-known for his role as Sgt. Mike Dodds in Season 17 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Karl's wide variety of stage roles include Phil Connors in Groundhog Day (Olivier Award, Drama Desk Award, Outer Critics Circle Award, Tony nomination), Kyle the UPS Guy in Legally Blonde The Musical, Tommy DeVito in Jersey Boys, Rocky Balboa in Rocky The Musical (Tony nomination), and Bruce Granit in On The Twentieth Century (Tony nomination). Other theatre includes Wicked, 9 to 5, The Wedding Singer, The Mystery of Edwin Drood and Altar Boyz. Karl and Orfeh live in Manhattan, New York City with their rescue dogs.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Orfeh, Musical Director/Arranger Steven Jamail and Andy Karl
Orfeh and Andy Karl
Orfeh and Andy Karl
Marissa Rosen, Andy Karl, Tim Kodres, Nikki Kimbrough and Orfeh
Orfeh
Orfeh and Andy Karl
Andy Karl and Orfeh
Andy Karl and Orfeh
Orfeh and Andy Karl
Andy Karl, Orfeh, Tim Kodres, Nikki Kimbrough, Musical Director/Arranger Steven Jamail and Marissa Rosen
Andy Karl, Orfeh, Marissa Rosen, Tim Kodres and Nikki Kimbrough
David Kawamura, Andy Karl, Colin Dean, Orfeh, Musical Director/Arranger Steven Jamail, Jeremy Yaddaw, Marissa Rosen, Tim Kodres, Nikki Kimbrough, Judy Kang, Jeremy Gatzery and Domenic Rigazzi
From This Author - Bruce Glikas
October 21, 2022
The Golden Theatre was the place to be last night as Suzan-Lori Parks' Pulitzer Prize-winning Topdog/Underdog officially opened on Broadway. Directed by Tony Award-winner Kenny Leon, it stars Emmy Award-winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen, Candyman) and Tony Award-nominee Corey Hawkins (In the Heights, The Tragedy of Macbeth). BroadwayWorld was there for the star-studded red carpet arrivals. Check out photos!
Photos: TOPDOG/UNDERDOG Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway
October 21, 2022
The strictly limited 16-week engagement of Suzan-Lori Parks' Pulitzer Prize-winning Topdog/Underdog celebrated its opening night on Broadway! See photos here!
Photos: The Cast of & JULIET Performs for the Press!
October 17, 2022
The cast of & Juliet, beginning previews on October 28, 2022 ahead of a November 17 opening at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, gave the press a sneak peek performance at the iHeart Radio performance space! Check out photos from the performance here!
Photos: Stars Arrive at THE PIANO LESSON Opening Night
October 15, 2022
The best of Broadway was at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre on Thursday, where The Piano Lesson, directed by Tony Award nominee LaTanya Richardson Jackson and starring Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington, and Danielle Brooks, opened on Broadway. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the arrivals and you can check out photos of Patti LuPone, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and more on the red carpet below!
Photos: On the Red Carpet of MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW - A JOURNEY THROUGH LIFE
October 14, 2022
Melissa Etheridge's new solo show is now playing Off-Broadway! 'Melissa Etheridge: My Window - A Journey Through Life' will play 12 performances at New World Stages. Check out photos from opening night here!