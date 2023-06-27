Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 2023 Jimmy Awards

The 14th Annual Jimmy Awards took place June 26, 2023 at the Minskoff Theatre.
Just last night, the most talented teenagers from across the country took the stage at the Minskoff Thetare for the 14th Annual Jimmy Awards, hosted by Corbin Bleu. As BroadwayWorld reported, Langston Lee (Heller Awards for Young Artists, Rouse High School) and Lauren A. Marchand (Roger Rees Awards, Jericho High School) won Best Performance by an Actor and Best Perfromance by an Actress.
Other finalists included Omar Andre Real, Anna Wright, Christian Strong, Samia Posadas, Corbin Drew Ross, and Maya Sharma.
Click here to watch highlights and check out photos from the red carpet arrivals below!
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Kendall Becerra, Nicholas Barrón
Felix Torres-Ponce
Vanessa Lock Gelinas, Van Kaplan
Vanessa Lock Gelinas
McKenzie Kurtz, Morgan Higgins
Luis Salgado and son
Alex Boniello, Andrew Barth Feldman
Justin David Sullivan
Justin David Sullivan, McKenzie Kurtz
Howard McGillan, Richard Samson
Justin David Sullivan, Eva Noblezada
Sergio Trujillo, Alecia Parker
Kristian Charbonier, Tara Rubin, Bernard Telsey, Sergio Trujillo
Kevin Metzger-Timson, Tara Rubin
James L. Nederlander, Margo Nederlander, and family
