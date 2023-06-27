Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 2023 Jimmy Awards

The 14th Annual Jimmy Awards took place June 26, 2023 at the Minskoff Theatre.

By: Jun. 27, 2023

Just last night, the most talented teenagers from across the country took the stage at the Minskoff Thetare for the 14th Annual Jimmy Awards, hosted by Corbin Bleu. As BroadwayWorld reported, Langston Lee (Heller Awards for Young Artists, Rouse High School) and Lauren A. Marchand (Roger Rees Awards, Jericho High School) won Best Performance by an Actor and Best Perfromance by an Actress. 

Other finalists included Omar Andre Real, Anna Wright, Christian Strong, Samia Posadas, Corbin Drew Ross, and Maya Sharma.

Click here to watch highlights and check out photos from the red carpet arrivals below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski 



From This Author - Jennifer Broski

 Born and raised in Maine, she’s now on her second—and longer—stint as a Manhattanite. She’s worn many hats (writer, bookseller, merch girl, and more), but this one is her... (read more about this author)

