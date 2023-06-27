Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 2023 Jimmy Awards

Just last night, the most talented teenagers from across the country took the stage at the Minskoff Thetare for the 14th Annual Jimmy Awards, hosted by Corbin Bleu. As BroadwayWorld reported, Langston Lee (Heller Awards for Young Artists, Rouse High School) and Lauren A. Marchand (Roger Rees Awards, Jericho High School) won Best Performance by an Actor and Best Perfromance by an Actress.

Other finalists included Omar Andre Real, Anna Wright, Christian Strong, Samia Posadas, Corbin Drew Ross, and Maya Sharma.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski