VIDEO: Watch Highlights from the 2023 Jimmy Awards

The 14th Annual Jimmy Awards took place June 26, 2023 at the Minskoff Theatre.

By: Jun. 27, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
Review Roundup: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Opens On Broadway! Photo 2 Review Roundup: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Opens On Broadway!
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Will Reunite on Broadway in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Photo 3 Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Will Reunite on Broadway in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Auli'i Cravalho, Jordan Fisher, Norm Lewis, and More Will Lead Manhattan Concert Producti Photo 4 Cravalho, Fisher, Lewis, and More Will Lead CHILDREN OF EDEN Concert

Click Here for More on Jimmy Awards

Just last night, the most talented teenagers from across the country took the stage at the Minskoff Thetare for the 14th Annual Jimmy Awards, hosted by Corbin Bleu. As BroadwayWorld reported, Langston Lee (Heller Awards for Young Artists, Rouse High School) and Lauren A. Marchand (Roger Rees Awards, Jericho High School) won Best Performance by an Actor and Best Perfromance by an Actress. 

Other finalists included Omar Andre Real, Anna Wright, Christian Strong, Samia Posadas, Corbin Drew Ross, and Maya Sharma.

Check out highlights from the big night below!

Jimmy Awards opening number:

Character medley 1:

Character medley 2:

Character medley 3:

Character medley 4:

A Tribute to Touring Broadway:

Musicals Inspired by Shakespeare:

Finalist Maya Sharma:

Finalist Corbin Drew Ross:

Finalist Samia Posadas:

Finalist Christian Strong:

Finalist Anna Wright:

Finalist Omar Andre Real:

Best Actor winner, Langston Lee (Heller Awards for Young Artists):

Best Actress winner, Lauren A. Marchand (Roger Rees Awards):

The 14th annual Jimmy Awards welcomed seven coaches who mentored the 96 high school students from across America who have come to New York City for a chance to win the Jimmy Award for Best Performance by an Actor and Actress. The coaches include: Jenni BarberMax CherninMaryAnn Hu, Adam Kantor, Telly Leung, Howard McGillin, and Desi Oakley.

The panel of judges for the 2023 Jimmy Awards was comprised of notable theatre professionals including Tony Award®-winning producers, award-winning casting experts, and industry leaders. Winners, finalists, and semifinalists will be selected by Khady Kamara, Joe MachotaAlecia Parker, T. Oliver Reid, Tara RubinNick Scandalios, Thomas Schumacher, Bernie Telsey, and Sergio Trujillo. Preliminary judges who evaluated and cast the nominees included Kristian Charbonier, Stephanie KlapperKevin Metzger-Timson, Dale Mott, and Seth Sklar-Heyn.

The National High School Musical Theatre Awards®, better known as the Jimmy Awards®, is a coast-to-coast celebration of outstanding student achievement, recognizing individual artistry in vocal, dance, and acting performance. The 2023 Jimmy Awards features 96 nominees from 48 regional awards programs making their debuts on a Broadway stage. During this unforgettable talent showcase, a panel of judges will select two students to receive the coveted awards of Best Performance by an Actor and Best Performance by an Actress.

The Jimmy Awards®/The National High School Musical Theatre Awards® (NHSMTA®) program impacts 140,000 students who participate in nearly 50 regional high musical theatre competitions sponsored by presenters of touring Broadway productions throughout the United States. Named for Broadway impresario James M. Nederlander, the program has been the catalyst for more than $6,000,000 in educational scholarships.



RELATED STORIES

1
Winners Announced For the 2023 Jimmy Awards! Photo
Winners Announced For the 2023 Jimmy Awards!

Earlier tonight, the most talented teenagers from across the country took the stage at the Minskoff Theatre for the 14th Annual Jimmy Awards, hosted by Corbin Bleu. Check out who won!

2
Video: Watch 96 High Schoolers Get Ready for the 14th Annual Jimmy Awards Photo
Video: Watch 96 High Schoolers Get Ready for the 14th Annual Jimmy Awards

The Jimmy Awards are back! Tonight, June 26, 2023, Corbin Bleu returns to host high school theatre's biggest night. In this video, watch as we go inside rehearsals with all 96 nominees!

3
Video: Get A First Look At The Jimmy Awards Opening Number! Photo
Video: Get A First Look At The Jimmy Awards Opening Number!

BroadwayWorld is taking you inside rehearsal as talented teens from all over the country prepare a mega-mix opening number featuring songs from MJ the Musical, Chicago, Parade, SIX, A Beautiful Noise and more! See video from inside rehearsal below!

4
Video: Watch The Full 2023 Jimmy Awards Hosted By Corbin Bleu Photo
Video: Watch The Full 2023 Jimmy Awards Hosted By Corbin Bleu

On Monday, June 26, 2023, Corbin Bleu returns to host high school theatre's biggest night. The 14th annual Jimmy Awards ceremony kicks off at 7:30pm at the Minskoff Theatre. Tune in right here on MOnday night to watch the full ceremony LIVE!

More Hot Stories For You

Wake Up With BWW 6/27: Casey Cott Joins MOULIN ROUGE!, Jimmy Awards Winners, and More!Wake Up With BWW 6/27: Casey Cott Joins MOULIN ROUGE!, Jimmy Awards Winners, and More!
Lauren A. Marchand and Langston Lee Win Top Prizes At The 2023 Jimmy Awards!Lauren A. Marchand and Langston Lee Win Top Prizes At The 2023 Jimmy Awards!
Photos: Go Inside the 18th Annual BROADWAY JUNIOR CelebrationPhotos: Go Inside the 18th Annual BROADWAY JUNIOR Celebration
Brooklyn Academy of Music Lays Off 13 Percent of Its Staff & Reduces ProgrammingBrooklyn Academy of Music Lays Off 13 Percent of Its Staff & Reduces Programming

Videos

Video: Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY Video Video: Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY
Millicent Simmonds Opens Up About Her Spooktacular Broadway Debut Video
Millicent Simmonds Opens Up About Her Spooktacular Broadway Debut
Photos & First Look at TICK, TICK...BOOM! at BCP Video
Photos & First Look at TICK, TICK...BOOM! at BCP
Meet MOULIN ROUGE!'s New Star, Casey Cott Video
Meet MOULIN ROUGE!'s New Star, Casey Cott
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
& JULIET
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You