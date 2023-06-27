VIDEO: Watch Highlights from the 2023 Jimmy Awards

Just last night, the most talented teenagers from across the country took the stage at the Minskoff Thetare for the 14th Annual Jimmy Awards, hosted by Corbin Bleu. As BroadwayWorld reported, Langston Lee (Heller Awards for Young Artists, Rouse High School) and Lauren A. Marchand (Roger Rees Awards, Jericho High School) won Best Performance by an Actor and Best Perfromance by an Actress.

Other finalists included Omar Andre Real, Anna Wright, Christian Strong, Samia Posadas, Corbin Drew Ross, and Maya Sharma.

Check out highlights from the big night below!

Jimmy Awards opening number:

Character medley 1:

Character medley 2:

Character medley 3:

Character medley 4:

A Tribute to Touring Broadway:

Musicals Inspired by Shakespeare:

Finalist Maya Sharma:

Finalist Corbin Drew Ross:

Finalist Samia Posadas:

Finalist Christian Strong:

Finalist Anna Wright:

Finalist Omar Andre Real:

Best Actor winner, Langston Lee (Heller Awards for Young Artists):

Best Actress winner, Lauren A. Marchand (Roger Rees Awards):

The 14th annual Jimmy Awards welcomed seven coaches who mentored the 96 high school students from across America who have come to New York City for a chance to win the Jimmy Award for Best Performance by an Actor and Actress. The coaches include: Jenni Barber, Max Chernin, MaryAnn Hu, Adam Kantor, Telly Leung, Howard McGillin, and Desi Oakley.

The panel of judges for the 2023 Jimmy Awards was comprised of notable theatre professionals including Tony Award®-winning producers, award-winning casting experts, and industry leaders. Winners, finalists, and semifinalists will be selected by Khady Kamara, Joe Machota, Alecia Parker, T. Oliver Reid, Tara Rubin, Nick Scandalios, Thomas Schumacher, Bernie Telsey, and Sergio Trujillo. Preliminary judges who evaluated and cast the nominees included Kristian Charbonier, Stephanie Klapper, Kevin Metzger-Timson, Dale Mott, and Seth Sklar-Heyn.

The National High School Musical Theatre Awards®, better known as the Jimmy Awards®, is a coast-to-coast celebration of outstanding student achievement, recognizing individual artistry in vocal, dance, and acting performance. The 2023 Jimmy Awards features 96 nominees from 48 regional awards programs making their debuts on a Broadway stage. During this unforgettable talent showcase, a panel of judges will select two students to receive the coveted awards of Best Performance by an Actor and Best Performance by an Actress.

The Jimmy Awards®/The National High School Musical Theatre Awards® (NHSMTA®) program impacts 140,000 students who participate in nearly 50 regional high musical theatre competitions sponsored by presenters of touring Broadway productions throughout the United States. Named for Broadway impresario James M. Nederlander, the program has been the catalyst for more than $6,000,000 in educational scholarships.