Photos: On the Red Carpet for BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Celebration

The benefit concert was held at Sony Hall on Sunday, May 21, 2023.
Sunday night was a very special occasion here at BroadwayWorld. The best of Broadway gathered at Sony Hall to celebrate a huge milestone- our 20th Anniversary! The concert event benefitted Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.
Under the musical direction of Kevin Stites and the direction of Richard Jay-Alexander, the star-studded concert line-up included performances and appearances from the previously announced Shoshana Bean, Liz Callaway, Mario Cantone, Jenn Colella, Kurt Domoney, Myles Frost, Debbie Gibson, Olivia Hardy, Brittney Johnson, Constantine Maroulis, Donna McKechnie, Orfeh, Hugh Panaro, Seth Rudetsky, Marc Shaiman, Christopher Sieber, Blair St. Clair, Paulo Szot, Elizabeth Teeter, Natalie Toro, Jessica Vosk, and Josh Walden.
The night was hosted by legendary Tony-winner Chita Rivera and popular BroadwayWorld host Richard Ridge and even included a Proclamation from the Mayor's Office, naming May 21, 2023 as BroadwayWorld Day in New York City.
Based in New York City, BroadwayWorld.com launched in 2003 and is now the largest theatre site on the Internet covering Broadway, Off-Broadway, regional and international theatre, including the West End. Reaching over six million monthly visitors in 100 US cities and 45 countries, BroadwayWorld delivers complete up-to-the-minute theatre news, in-depth interviews, extraordinary photo coverage, entertaining video features, lively message boards, ticket discounts, reviews, and more.
Below, check out photos from the red carpet!
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Jennifer Diamond and Robert Diamond
Jennifer Diamond and Robert Diamond
Ryan Hallett, Whitney Creighton and Mark Seeley
Kara Criscitiello, Alexa Criscitiello
Jennifer Broski and Kristofer Broski
Carlos Clemenz and Richard Jay-Alexander
Valerie Lau-Kee and Dana Iannuzzi
Stephen Mosher and Pat Dwyer
Dorothy Silverman, Miles Silverman, Wendy Silverman, Jack Silverman
Miles Silverman, Wendy Silverman
Jennifer Diamond and Dana Iannuzzi
Alex Freeman, Hollyn Gayle
Sarah Marcus Hansen and Guest
HaleyJane Rose and Zach Raffio
Jasón Rpitzahn and Carlos Hidalgo
Nicole Quintana and Osvaldo Quintana
Nellie Beavers and Matt Glasson
Natalie Toro and Dawn Makay
Nick Buchholtz and Juliana Hannett
Van Dean and Alejandra Dean
Ben Cameron and guest
Samantha Tuozzolo
Pascal Pastrana and Mark Sendroff
Seth Sikes, Pascal Pastrana and Mark Sendroff, Nicolas King
Jayke Workman
Stephen Hladik
Adam Feldman and Ben Rimalower
Liza Monasebian, Paul Gleicher, Lisa Sharkey, Casey Gleicher
Robert Bartley and Danny Whitman
Paul Gliecher and Lisa Sharkey
Cary Shapiro and Sally Rosenholm
Richard Jay-Alexander and Lisa Sharkey
Liza Monasebian, Casey Gleicher
Joan Marcus and Adrian Bryan-Brown
Michael Minarik and Marisa Minarik
Patrick Pacheco, Dale Soules, Marjorie Lipari and Merle Frimark
Jason Routzahn, Carlos Hidalgo, Stephen Mosher and Pat Dwyer
Katie Lynch and Eugene Garnovsky
Liz Callaway, Tom D'Angora and Michael D'Angora
Miles Silverman, Madelyn Lego, Dianna Garten, Alex Freeman
David Zippel, Jamie deRoy, Michael Johnston
Madelyn Lego and Hollyn Gayle
Preston Ridge and Mark William
Randy Rainbow and Paul Pecorino
Blair St. Clair
Bobbee Cline and Robert Diamond
Hugh Panaro, Robert Diamond, Peter Lentz
Chita Rivera and Deborah Gibson
Richard Ridge, Chita Rivera and Robert Diamond
Robert Diamond and Carla Hoke-Miller
David Sexton and Josue Santiago
Seth Fradkoff and Guest
Craig Brockman and Heather L. Harris Brockman
Craig Brockman, Heather L. Harris Brockman, Robert Diamond, James Sims and Jenny Sims
James Sims and Jenny Sims
Jennifer Ashley Tepper and Nick Frenay
Marc Shaiman and Louis Mirabel
Cara Joy David and Harriett D. Foy
Fernell Hogan
Brian Morgan and Tyler Besh
Katie Travis and David Ruttura
Christopher Sieber, Kevin Burrows, Corinne Wright, Kali Wright, Jennifer Diamond, Robert Diamond and Kim Batistoni
Richard Ridge, Joel Crump and Robert Diamond
