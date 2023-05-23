Photos: On the Red Carpet for BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Celebration

Sunday night was a very special occasion here at BroadwayWorld. The best of Broadway gathered at Sony Hall to celebrate a huge milestone- our 20th Anniversary! The concert event benefitted Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Under the musical direction of Kevin Stites and the direction of Richard Jay-Alexander, the star-studded concert line-up included performances and appearances from the previously announced Shoshana Bean, Liz Callaway, Mario Cantone, Jenn Colella, Kurt Domoney, Myles Frost, Debbie Gibson, Olivia Hardy, Brittney Johnson, Constantine Maroulis, Donna McKechnie, Orfeh, Hugh Panaro, Seth Rudetsky, Marc Shaiman, Christopher Sieber, Blair St. Clair, Paulo Szot, Elizabeth Teeter, Natalie Toro, Jessica Vosk, and Josh Walden.

The night was hosted by legendary Tony-winner Chita Rivera and popular BroadwayWorld host Richard Ridge and even included a Proclamation from the Mayor's Office, naming May 21, 2023 as BroadwayWorld Day in New York City.

Based in New York City, BroadwayWorld.com launched in 2003 and is now the largest theatre site on the Internet covering Broadway, Off-Broadway, regional and international theatre, including the West End. Reaching over six million monthly visitors in 100 US cities and 45 countries, BroadwayWorld delivers complete up-to-the-minute theatre news, in-depth interviews, extraordinary photo coverage, entertaining video features, lively message boards, ticket discounts, reviews, and more.

Below, check out photos from the red carpet!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy