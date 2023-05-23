Photos: On the Red Carpet for BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Celebration

The benefit concert was held at Sony Hall on Sunday, May 21, 2023.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary

Sunday night was a very special occasion here at BroadwayWorld. The best of Broadway gathered at Sony Hall to celebrate a huge milestone- our 20th Anniversary! The concert event benefitted Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Under the musical direction of Kevin Stites and the direction of Richard Jay-Alexander, the star-studded concert line-up included performances and appearances from the previously announced Shoshana Bean, Liz Callaway, Mario Cantone, Jenn Colella, Kurt Domoney, Myles Frost, Debbie Gibson, Olivia Hardy, Brittney Johnson, Constantine Maroulis, Donna McKechnie, Orfeh, Hugh Panaro, Seth Rudetsky, Marc Shaiman, Christopher Sieber, Blair St. Clair, Paulo Szot, Elizabeth Teeter, Natalie Toro, Jessica Vosk, and Josh Walden.

The night was hosted by legendary Tony-winner Chita Rivera and popular BroadwayWorld host Richard Ridge and even included a Proclamation from the Mayor's Office, naming May 21, 2023 as BroadwayWorld Day in New York City.

Based in New York City, BroadwayWorld.com launched in 2003 and is now the largest theatre site on the Internet covering Broadway, Off-Broadway, regional and international theatre, including the West End. Reaching over six million monthly visitors in 100 US cities and 45 countries, BroadwayWorld delivers complete up-to-the-minute theatre news, in-depth interviews, extraordinary photo coverage, entertaining video features, lively message boards, ticket discounts, reviews, and more.

Below, check out photos from the red carpet!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy 

Jennifer Diamond and Robert Diamond

Jennifer Diamond and Robert Diamond

Richard Ridge

Ryan Hallett, Whitney Creighton and Mark Seeley

Kara Criscitiello, Alexa Criscitiello

Jennifer Broski and Kristofer Broski

Carlos Clemenz and Richard Jay-Alexander

Valerie Lau-Kee and Dana Iannuzzi

Stephen Mosher and Pat Dwyer

Dorothy Silverman, Miles Silverman, Wendy Silverman, Jack Silverman

Miles Silverman, Wendy Silverman

Jennifer Diamond and Dana Iannuzzi

Alex Freeman, Hollyn Gayle

Sarah Marcus Hansen and Guest

HaleyJane Rose and Zach Raffio

Jasón Rpitzahn and Carlos Hidalgo

Nicole Quintana and Osvaldo Quintana

Nellie Beavers and Matt Glasson

Natalie Toro

Natalie Toro and Dawn Makay

Nick Buchholtz and Juliana Hannett

Van Dean and Alejandra Dean

Constantine Maroulis

Constantine Maroulis

Ben Cameron and guest

Baayork Lee and Kyle Garvin

Baayork Lee and Kyle Garvin

Samantha Tuozzolo

Seth Sikes and Nicolas King

Pascal Pastrana and Mark Sendroff

Seth Sikes, Pascal Pastrana and Mark Sendroff, Nicolas King

Jayke Workman

Stephen Hladik

Adam Feldman and Ben Rimalower

Brittney Johnson

Brittney Johnson

Liza Monasebian, Paul Gleicher, Lisa Sharkey, Casey Gleicher

Robert Bartley and Danny Whitman

Paul Gliecher and Lisa Sharkey

Cary Shapiro and Sally Rosenholm

Richard Jay-Alexander and Lisa Sharkey

Liza Monasebian, Casey Gleicher

Joan Marcus and Adrian Bryan-Brown

Christopher Sieber

Michael Minarik and Marisa Minarik

Patrick Pacheco, Dale Soules, Marjorie Lipari and Merle Frimark

Jason Routzahn, Carlos Hidalgo, Stephen Mosher and Pat Dwyer

Katie Lynch

Katie Lynch and Eugene Garnovsky

Liz Callaway

Liz Callaway

Liz Callaway, Tom D'Angora and Michael D'Angora

Miles Silverman, Madelyn Lego, Dianna Garten, Alex Freeman

David Miller

David Zippel, Jamie deRoy, Michael Johnston

Madelyn Lego and Hollyn Gayle

Preston Ridge and Mark William

Jenn Colella

Juanjo Gonzalez

Randy Rainbow

Randy Rainbow and Paul Pecorino

Myles Frost

Blair St. Clair

Julie James

Julie James

Bobbee Cline and Robert Diamond

Hugh Panaro, Robert Diamond, Peter Lentz

Hugh Panaro, Peter Lentz

Chita Rivera and Deborah Gibson

Richard Ridge, Chita Rivera

Richard Ridge, Chita Rivera

Mark William, Chita Rivera

Chita Rivera

Chita Rivera

Chita Rivera, Robert Diamond

Richard Ridge, Chita Rivera and Robert Diamond

Robert Diamond and Carla Hoke-Miller

Josh Walden

Josh Walden

David Sexton and Josue Santiago

Seth Fradkoff and Guest

Craig Brockman and Heather L. Harris Brockman

Craig Brockman, Heather L. Harris Brockman, Robert Diamond, James Sims and Jenny Sims

James Sims and Jenny Sims

Jennifer Ashley Tepper and Nick Frenay

Marc Shaiman

Marc Shaiman and Louis Mirabel

Cara Joy David and Harriett D. Foy

Harriett D. Foy

Gio Benitez & Tommy DiDario

Fernell Hogan

Brian Morgan and Tyler Besh

Katie Travis and David Ruttura

Christopher Sieber, Kevin Burrows, Corinne Wright, Kali Wright, Jennifer Diamond, Robert Diamond and Kim Batistoni

Richard Ridge, Joel Crump and Robert Diamond

Robert Diamond and Cara Joy David



Recommended For You