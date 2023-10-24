Photos: On the Red Carpet at The Dramatists Guild Foundation 2023 Gala

The Dramatists Guild Foundation 2023 Gala took place last night, October 24. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out all the photos below!

Honorees Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage and Media Producer, Educator and Philanthropist Leonard Majzlin; Host Amber Ruffin; as well as Patti LuPone, Deborah Cox (incoming Broadway cast of THE WIZ), Eric McCormack (THE COTTAGE), Adrienne Warren (TINA TURNER MUSICAL), Kara Young (CLYDE’S, PURLIE VICTORIOUS), Collin Hancock (HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO), Margo Seibert (ROCKY, IN TRANSIT), Jhardon DiShon Milton (TINA TURNER MUSICAL), Matthew Griffin (TINA TURNER MUSICAL); DGF President Andrew Lippa; with Lynn Ahrens, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Todd London, Rebekah Greer Melocik, Sarah Ruhl, Stephen Schwartz, Benjamin Velez, and Jacob Yandura.

The Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala (DGF) is celebrating dramatists and their mentors. The funds raised at the annual Gala directly support playwrights, composers, lyricists, and librettists at all stages of their careers through financial grants, mentorship programs, and free writing space. For more information about the DGF Gala, visit www.dgfgala.com. For more information on how to support theater writers, visit DGF.org and follow at @dgfound.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski