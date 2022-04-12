Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Little Prince
Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For THE LITTLE PRINCE

The Little Prince is now running at the Broadway Theatre.

Apr. 12, 2022  

The Little Prince, based on Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's timeless novella, opened just last night at the Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway at 53rd Street). BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos from the red carpet arrivals below!

Following sold-out runs in Paris, Sydney, and Dubai, this new telling of one of the best-selling and most translated books ever published comes home to New York in a stage production filled with theatrical spectacle, dance, aerial acrobatics, and ground-breaking video mapping technology that bring the classic adventure story loved by generations to life.

The show's company of international performers includes Lionel Zalachas (The Little Prince), Chris Mouron (The Narrator), Aurélien Bednarek (The Aviator), Dylan Barone (The Fox), Laurisse Sulty (The Rose), Antony Cesar (The Vain Man/The Aviator Tribute), Adrien Picaut (The Businessman), Marie Menuge (The Drunkard), Marcin Janiak (The Lamplighter), Srilata Ray (The Snake), Joän Bertrand (The King), William John Banks (The Switchman), Christian Denice (Ensemble), George Sanders (Ensemble), Iris Beaumier (The Narrator Alternate), Pawel Walczewski (The Vain Man & Aviator Tribute Alternate), and Madison Ward (The Snake Alternate).

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Jeannette Bayardelle

Jeannette Bayardelle

Christy Altomare

Christy Altomare

Tinkerbelle the dog, Christy Altomare, Belle the dog

Miles Gutierrez-Riley and guest

Miles Gutierrez-Riley and guest

A.J. Shively

A.J. Shively

Belle the dog

Tinkerbelle the dog

Belle the dog and Tinkerbelle the dog

Aaron Harrington

Aaron Harrington

Matt Ransdell, Aaron Harrington

Matt Ransdell, Aaron Harrington

Alyssa May Gold

Alyssa May Gold

Ben Fankhauser

Ben Fankhauser

Danny Burstein

Danny Burstein

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Kris Mikita, Justin Mikita

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Kris Mikita, Justin Mikita

Luba Mason, Victoria Clark

Luba Mason, Victoria Clark

Richard Samson, Howard McGillin

Richard Samson, Howard McGillin

Ginger Zee, Adrian Benjamin Colonomos

Ginger Zee, Adrian Benjamin Colonomos

Michelle Le, Heidi Gardner

Michelle Le, Heidi Gardner

Nick Rashad Burroughs

Nick Rashad Burroughs

Cody Renard Richard

Cody Renard Richard

Cody Renard Richard, Nick Rashad Burroughs

Cody Renard Richard, Nick Rashad Burroughs

Samantha Williams

Samantha Williams

Austin Scott

Austin Scott

David Morse

David Morse

Stevan Lee Mraovitch, Meghan Picerno

Stevan Lee Mraovitch, Meghan Picerno

Meghan Picerno

Meghan Picerno

Brittney Johnson

Brittney Johnson

Dash Kennedy Williams, Brittney Johnson

Dash Kennedy Williams, Brittney Johnson


