Photos: On The Red Carpet at ROCKERS ON BROADWAY

See which stars appeared on the red carpet!
POPULAR
Rockers On Broadway, an annual music event raising money for charities that include pre-professional training and scholarships in the performing arts, celebrated its 30th Anniversary on Monday, October 16, 2023, at 8 pm at Sony Hall. The concert honored the critically acclaimed, multi-platinum artist Melissa Etheridge, and Rick French, chairman of The Buddy Holly Educational Foundation.
Check out photos from the red carpet below!
This year's Rockers On Broadway concert featured two-time Tony Award winner Michael Cerveris, (The Who's Tommy, Assassins, Sweeney Todd, Fun Home); Tony Award nominee Will Chase (Rent, The Mystery Of Edwin Drood, Kiss Me Kate); Ryann Redmond (Bring It On, Frozen, Once Upon A One More Time); Apollo Levine (MJ The Musical); and Morgan James (The Addams Family, Godspell, Motown The Musical) Singer/Songwriter Alexa Ray Joel, two-time Tony Award nominee Constantine Maroulis (Rock & Roll Man, Jekyll & Hyde, Rock Of Ages: American Idol) special guest, Simon Kirke (Bad Company, Free), and more!
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Jessica Carollo and Selena Sanchez
Paris Campbell
Gerard Canonico
June Swan
Audrey Simone Winters
Claudia Fabella
Matteo Russo
Sylvia Smith
Molly Russo
Avery Rehl
Reese Rehl
Reese Rehl, Sylvia Smith and Avery Rehl
Matteo Russo and Sylvia Smith
Apollo Levine
Laura Tufariello and Dian Griesel
Donnie Kehr and Buddy
Reese Rehl, Claudia Fabella, Matteo Russo, GG Roberts-Nguyen, Sylvia Smith, Avery Rehl, Jurnee Swan and Audrey Simone Winters
GG Roberts-Nguyen
Rick French
Jeff Gerson, Nicole Locorotondo, Sean Shannon, Crash Gregg, Nancy Thomas, Rick French, Kate O'Connell and Kamesh Nagarajan
Scott Rehl, Kathy Fable, Donnie Kehr, Cori Gardner and Kamesh Nagarajan
Reese Rehl, Scott Rehl, Avery Rehl
Donnie Kehr
Paris Campbell and Donnie Kehn
Randy Klein and Donnie Kehr
Paris Campbell and Ryan Willard
Ryan Willard and Donnie Kehr
Nick Fradiani
Nick Fradiani
Donnie Kehr, Cari Gardner, Donald Gardner and Cori Gardner
Joanne Ziello, Cari Gardner, Donald Gardner and Cori Gardner
Cori Gardner, Lauren Pritchard and Donnie Kehr
Lauren Pritchard and Donnie Kehr
Lauren Pritchard
Donnie Kehr, Crash Gregg and Nancy Thomas
Pomme Koch
Donnie Kehr and Bryan Campione
Samantha Parrish
Jeremy Schonfeld and Donnie Kehr
Jeremy Schonfeld
Isabelle Gottfried
Donnie Kehr and The Rockers on Broadway Band that includes-Henry Aronson, Gary Bristol, John Clancy,. Kevin Kuhn, Jay Leslie, John Putnam, Gary Seligson, Joe Snyder and Steve Snyder
Destan Owens
Donnie Kehr and Destan Owens
Ryan Kobe and Ryann Redmond
Rick French and Greg Taylor
Emily Pandal, Sam Graham and Nick Prez
Linda Hall and Rick Hall
Dr. Lane Isreal, Shoddy Golshenm Kathy Fable, Tom Shanley, Sophia Ingannamorte and Theresa Ingannamorte
Caitlin Mulligan and Hadar Baron
Rick French, Kate O'Connell, Jamie Randall Nagarajan and Kamesh Nagarajan
Julię Horowitz and Gigi Pappanicholas
Alexa Ray Joel
Alexa Ray Joel and Donnie Kehr
Alexa Ray Joel
Mellissa Etheridge and Linda Wallem
Donnie Kehr and Melissa Etheridge
Donnie Kehr, Cori Gardner and Melissa Etheridge
Tonight's Honorees-Rick Franch and Melissa Etheridge
Melissa Etheridge
Avery Rehl, Melissa Etheridge and Reese Rhel
Ashley Longshore and Dolly Fox
Michael T. Clarkston and Ben Cameron
Fred Gradon, Ina Narula, Jamie Randall Nagarajan, KT Tunstall and Kamesh Nagarajan
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You