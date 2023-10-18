Photos: On The Red Carpet at ROCKERS ON BROADWAY

See which stars appeared on the red carpet!

By: Oct. 18, 2023

Rockers On Broadway, an annual music event raising money for charities that include pre-professional training and scholarships in the performing arts, celebrated its 30th Anniversary on Monday, October 16, 2023, at 8 pm at Sony Hall. The concert honored the critically acclaimed, multi-platinum artist Melissa Etheridge, and Rick French, chairman of The Buddy Holly Educational Foundation.

Check out photos from the red carpet below!

This year's Rockers On Broadway concert featured two-time Tony Award winner Michael Cerveris, (The Who's Tommy, Assassins, Sweeney Todd, Fun Home); Tony Award nominee Will Chase (Rent, The Mystery Of Edwin Drood, Kiss Me Kate); Ryann Redmond (Bring It On, Frozen, Once Upon A One More Time); Apollo Levine (MJ The Musical); and Morgan James (The Addams Family, Godspell, Motown The Musical) Singer/Songwriter Alexa Ray Joel, two-time Tony Award nominee Constantine Maroulis (Rock & Roll Man, Jekyll & Hyde, Rock Of Ages: American Idol) special guest, Simon Kirke (Bad Company, Free), and more!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy 

Jessica Carollo and Selena Sanchez
Jessica Carollo and Selena Sanchez

Paris Campbell
Paris Campbell

Gerard Canonico
Gerard Canonico

June Swan
June Swan

Audrey Simone Winters
Audrey Simone Winters

Claudia Fabella
Claudia Fabella

Matteo Russo
Matteo Russo

Sylvia Smith
Sylvia Smith

Molly Russo
Molly Russo

Avery Rehl
Avery Rehl

Reese Rehl
Reese Rehl

Reese Rehl, Sylvia Smith and Avery Rehl
Reese Rehl, Sylvia Smith and Avery Rehl

Matteo Russo and Sylvia Smith
Matteo Russo and Sylvia Smith

Apollo Levine
Apollo Levine

Laura Tufariello and Dian Griesel
Laura Tufariello and Dian Griesel

Donnie Kehr and Buddy
Donnie Kehr and Buddy

Photos: On The Red Carpet at ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
Reese Rehl, Claudia Fabella, Matteo Russo, GG Roberts-Nguyen, Sylvia Smith, Avery Rehl, Jurnee Swan and Audrey Simone Winters

GG Roberts-Nguyen
GG Roberts-Nguyen

Rick French
Rick French

Photos: On The Red Carpet at ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
Jeff Gerson, Nicole Locorotondo, Sean Shannon, Crash Gregg, Nancy Thomas, Rick French, Kate O'Connell and Kamesh Nagarajan

Scott Rehl, Kathy Fable, Donnie Kehr, Cori Gardner and Kamesh Nagarajan
Scott Rehl, Kathy Fable, Donnie Kehr, Cori Gardner and Kamesh Nagarajan

Reese Rehl, Scott Rehl, Avery Rehl
Reese Rehl, Scott Rehl, Avery Rehl

Donnie Kehr
Donnie Kehr

Paris Campbell and Donnie Kehn
Paris Campbell and Donnie Kehn

Randy Klein and Donnie Kehr
Randy Klein and Donnie Kehr

Paris Campbell and Ryan Willard
Paris Campbell and Ryan Willard

Ryan Willard and Donnie Kehr
Ryan Willard and Donnie Kehr

Nick Fradiani
Nick Fradiani

Nick Fradiani
Nick Fradiani

Donnie Kehr, Cari Gardner, Donald Gardner and Cori Gardner
Donnie Kehr, Cari Gardner, Donald Gardner and Cori Gardner

Joanne Ziello, Cari Gardner, Donald Gardner and Cori Gardner
Joanne Ziello, Cari Gardner, Donald Gardner and Cori Gardner

Cori Gardner, Lauren Pritchard and Donnie Kehr
Cori Gardner, Lauren Pritchard and Donnie Kehr

Lauren Pritchard and Donnie Kehr
Lauren Pritchard and Donnie Kehr

Lauren Pritchard
Lauren Pritchard

Donnie Kehr, Crash Gregg and Nancy Thomas
Donnie Kehr, Crash Gregg and Nancy Thomas

Pomme Koch
Pomme Koch

Donnie Kehr and Bryan Campione
Donnie Kehr and Bryan Campione

Samantha Parrish
Samantha Parrish

Jeremy Schonfeld and Donnie Kehr
Jeremy Schonfeld and Donnie Kehr

Jeremy Schonfeld
Jeremy Schonfeld

Isabelle Gottfried
Isabelle Gottfried

Photos: On The Red Carpet at ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
Donnie Kehr and The Rockers on Broadway Band that includes-Henry Aronson, Gary Bristol, John Clancy,. Kevin Kuhn, Jay Leslie, John Putnam, Gary Seligson, Joe Snyder and Steve Snyder

Destan Owens
Destan Owens

Donnie Kehr and Destan Owens
Donnie Kehr and Destan Owens

Ryan Kobe and Ryann Redmond
Ryan Kobe and Ryann Redmond

Rick French and Greg Taylor
Rick French and Greg Taylor

Emily Pandal, Sam Graham and Nick Prez
Emily Pandal, Sam Graham and Nick Prez

Linda Hall and Rick Hall
Linda Hall and Rick Hall

Photos: On The Red Carpet at ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
Dr. Lane Isreal, Shoddy Golshenm Kathy Fable, Tom Shanley, Sophia Ingannamorte and Theresa Ingannamorte

Caitlin Mulligan and Hadar Baron
Caitlin Mulligan and Hadar Baron

Photos: On The Red Carpet at ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
Rick French, Kate O'Connell, Jamie Randall Nagarajan and Kamesh Nagarajan

Julię Horowitz and Gigi Pappanicholas
Julię Horowitz and Gigi Pappanicholas

Alexa Ray Joel
Alexa Ray Joel

Alexa Ray Joel and Donnie Kehr
Alexa Ray Joel and Donnie Kehr

Alexa Ray Joel
Alexa Ray Joel

Mellissa Etheridge and Linda Wallem
Mellissa Etheridge and Linda Wallem

Donnie Kehr and Melissa Etheridge
Donnie Kehr and Melissa Etheridge

Donnie Kehr, Cori Gardner and Melissa Etheridge
Donnie Kehr, Cori Gardner and Melissa Etheridge

Tonight's Honorees-Rick Franch and Melissa Etheridge
Tonight's Honorees-Rick Franch and Melissa Etheridge

Melissa Etheridge
Melissa Etheridge

Avery Rehl, Melissa Etheridge and Reese Rhel
Avery Rehl, Melissa Etheridge and Reese Rhel

Ashley Longshore and Dolly Fox
Ashley Longshore and Dolly Fox

Michael T. Clarkston and Ben Cameron
Michael T. Clarkston and Ben Cameron

Photos: On The Red Carpet at ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
Fred Gradon, Ina Narula, Jamie Randall Nagarajan, KT Tunstall and Kamesh Nagarajan



Recommended For You