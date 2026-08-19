Photos: OPERATION MINCEMEAT Cast Members Raise Over $4,000 for Broadway Cares / Equity Fights Aids

Cast members from the Broadway and first National Tour company of Operation Mincemeat, raised over $4,000 for Broadway Cares / Equity Fights Aids in benefit concert “Mission Recast” at Greenroom 42. The concert was produced by Broadway cast members Gerianne Pérez and directed by Sam Hartley. See photos!

The concert featured Broadway cast members Allison Guinn (Understudy), Sam Hartley (Understudy), Jessi Kirtley (Jean Leslie & Others), Gerianne Pérez (Understudy), Lexi Rabadi (Understudy) and Amanda Jill Robinson (Johnny Bevan & Others) and first National Tour cast members Cassie Austin (Understudy), Jake Bentley Young (Charles Cholmondeley & Others), Mariah Copelane (Johnny Bevan & Others), Genevieve Ellis (Understudy), Luke Antony Neville (Hester Leggatt & Others), Erin Ramirez (Jean Leslie & Others), and Loren Stone (Understudy).

The Broadway regiment features Brandon Contreras as ‘Charles Cholmondeley & Others,’ Jessi Kirtley as ‘Jean Leslie & Others,’ Tony Award Nominee Julia Knitel (Dead Outlaw, Beautiful, Bye Bye Birdie) as ‘Ewen Montagu & Others,’ Jeff Kready (Masquerade, The Great Gatsby, Company) as ‘Hester Leggatt & Others,’ and Amanda Jill Robinson as ‘Johnny Bevan & Others.’ The understudies include Robert Ariza, Allison Guinn, Sam Hartley, Gerianne Pérez and Lexi Rabadi.

Operation Mincemeat is currently in performances on Broadway, in the West End, and has just launched its world tour, beginning with a UK leg ahead of travelling across the USA beginning October 2026, followed by Canada, Mexico, China, Australia and New Zealand.

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