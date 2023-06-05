Photos: National Asian Artists Project and Baayork Lee Celebrate Gala Fundraiser In Chinatown

The gala event was held at The Golden Unicorn.
On Friday night, June 2, 2023, The Golden Unicorn, in the heart of New York City’s Chinatown, came to vibrant life as supporters of National Asian Artists Project (NAAP) gathered for the first time, since the pandemic. The excitement in the air was palpable and no one could have been happier than Baayork Lee, who received the Isabelle Stevenson Special Tony Award for her legacy and work with this group, over the years.
Baayork and Richard Jay-Alexander (with Kyle Garvin, Matt Berman, Rocky Noel and Musical Director Joey Chancey), assembled the evening’s entertainment and bringing the Chinatown restaurant to glamorous life. Performances, speeches and very special honors and recognitions made it a multiple celebration, in the midst of a sumptuous multi-course feast of sublime Chinese food.
As Baayork told us, “I was so nervous after so many years of not presenting anything that people would be cautious about attending the Gala. They would come at 6:00, sit down and watch the show! Well!! At 5:30 the doors opened, the place was swarming with party makers, drinking champagne and seeing their friends. By 6:35 Nellie Beavers had to tell me ‘Baayork, we’ve got to get this show on the ROAD!’
As I walked around the room observing everyone eating their jumbo shrimp and lobster, everyone was so engaged in talking to their neighbors and their friends new and old and there was so much love in that room, I was overwhelmed. As we paused the show to allow people to enjoy the courses, people were jumping up and visiting other tables, and I was just blown away that everyone was so eager to participate in the evening.
The audience was so engaged with the honorees, Virginia Wing, Henry Yuk, and Lori Tan Chinn - and with the videos and photos up on the big screen that enhanced their wonderful and insightful acceptance speeches.
People were so happy to be in the presence of live performers again — and our soloists Brian José, Ann Harada and Devin Ilaw as well as The Theatre Club from PS 124 and the NAAP Community Choir were equally pleased to be performing for a live audience again, too.
As this wonderful evening came to a close, people continued to stay, drink champagne and chat for almost 2 hours afterwards until the restaurant said – ‘you don’t have to go home, but you can’t stay here!’ And that’s how it went! You had to be there!”
Photo Credit: Brian Morgan
table setting at The Golden Unicorn
Janice Won, Linda Collins, Linda Woo
Raymond Won, Janice Won, Linda Tan and Alan Seater
Sandra Wing and Doug deVidal
Eymard Cabling and Alan Ariano
Cousin Chester Lee, Baayork Lee and Rosanna Lee
Steven Eng, Nina Zoie Lam, Claire Park, Linda Lew Woo, Baayork Lee, Linda Zweig
Steven Eng, Ann Harada, Baayork Lee, Nina Zoie Lam.
Lucy Kan, Baayork Lee and Victor Kan
Virginia Wing, Henry Yuk and Loi Tan Chinn
Greg Bernard, Baayork Lee and Lisa Pate
Larry Lee, Baayork Lee, June Sun
Linda Lew Woo, Donald Chu, Amanda Chin, Kit Chu
Kimberly McLeod, Erin Aftanas Richard Aftanas, Kimberly Schanzer
Valerie Lau -Kee, Baayork Lee
Elliott Masie, Rumi Oyama, Alan Ariano, Baayork Lee, Kelvin Moon Loh, Jonny Lee, Ellis Gage, Jason Ma, Kevin Schuering, Eric Bondoc
Keenan Yee, Baayork Lee, Meow Yee
Baayork Lee, Lori Tan Chinn, Ted Chapin
Steven Eng, Rick Kivnick, Baayork Lee, Cassey Kivnick, Nina Zoie Lam
Amanda Chin, Baayork Lee, Peggy Chin
Tony Jee, Angel Lam, Linda Sanchez, Ester Yup, Lucy Kan, Baayork Lee, Greg Ho, Dennis Yueh -yeh Li , Nina Zoie Lam
Evelyn Tom and The Award winning Theatre Club from PS 124
NAAP Community Chorus Members
