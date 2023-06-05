Photos: National Asian Artists Project and Baayork Lee Celebrate Gala Fundraiser In Chinatown

The gala event was held at The Golden Unicorn.

By: Jun. 05, 2023

On Friday night, June 2, 2023, The Golden Unicorn, in the heart of New York City’s Chinatown, came to vibrant life as supporters of National Asian Artists Project (NAAP) gathered for the first time, since the pandemic. The excitement in the air was palpable and no one could have been happier than Baayork Lee, who received the Isabelle Stevenson Special Tony Award for her legacy and work with this group, over the years.

Baayork and Richard Jay-Alexander (with Kyle Garvin, Matt Berman, Rocky Noel and Musical Director Joey Chancey), assembled the evening’s entertainment and bringing the Chinatown restaurant to glamorous life. Performances, speeches and very special honors and recognitions made it a multiple celebration, in the midst of a sumptuous multi-course feast of sublime Chinese food.

As Baayork told us, “I was so nervous after so many years of not presenting anything that people would be cautious about attending the Gala. They would come at 6:00, sit down and watch the show! Well!! At 5:30 the doors opened, the place was swarming with party makers, drinking champagne and seeing their friends. By 6:35 Nellie Beavers had to tell me ‘Baayork, we’ve got to get this show on the ROAD!’

As I walked around the room observing everyone eating their jumbo shrimp and lobster, everyone was so engaged in talking to their neighbors and their friends new and old and there was so much love in that room, I was overwhelmed. As we paused the show to allow people to enjoy the courses, people were jumping up and visiting other tables, and I was just blown away that everyone was so eager to participate in the evening. 

The audience was so engaged with the honorees, Virginia Wing, Henry Yuk, and Lori Tan Chinn - and with the videos and photos up on the big screen that enhanced their wonderful and insightful acceptance speeches. 

People were so happy to be in the presence of live performers again — and our soloists Brian José, Ann Harada and Devin Ilaw as well as  The Theatre Club from PS 124 and the NAAP Community Choir were equally pleased to be performing for a live audience again, too.

As this wonderful evening came to a close, people continued to stay, drink champagne and chat for almost 2 hours afterwards until the restaurant said – ‘you don’t have to go home, but you can’t stay here!’ And that’s how it went! You had to be there!”

Photo Credit: Brian Morgan

Baayork Lee
Baayork Lee

table setting at The Golden Unicorn
table setting at The Golden Unicorn

Janice Won, Linda Collins, Linda Woo
Janice Won, Linda Collins, Linda Woo

Raymond Won, Janice Won, Linda Tan and Alan Seater
Raymond Won, Janice Won, Linda Tan and Alan Seater

Sandra Wing and Doug deVidal
Sandra Wing and Doug deVidal

Eymard Cabling and Alan Ariano
Eymard Cabling and Alan Ariano

Cousin Chester Lee, Baayork Lee and Rosanna Lee
Cousin Chester Lee, Baayork Lee and Rosanna Lee

Steven Eng, Nina Zoie Lam, Claire Park, Linda Lew Woo, Baayork Lee, Linda Zweig
Steven Eng, Nina Zoie Lam, Claire Park, Linda Lew Woo, Baayork Lee, Linda Zweig

Steven Eng, Ann Harada, Baayork Lee, Nina Zoie Lam.
Steven Eng, Ann Harada, Baayork Lee, Nina Zoie Lam.

Lucy Kan, Baayork Lee and Victor Kan
Lucy Kan, Baayork Lee and Victor Kan

Virginia Wing, Henry Yuk and Loi Tan Chinn
Virginia Wing, Henry Yuk and Loi Tan Chinn

Greg Bernard, Baayork Lee and Lisa Pate
Greg Bernard, Baayork Lee and Lisa Pate

Larry Lee, Baayork Lee, June Sun
Larry Lee, Baayork Lee, June Sun

Linda Lew Woo, Donald Chu, Amanda Chin, Kit Chu
Linda Lew Woo, Donald Chu, Amanda Chin, Kit Chu

Kimberly McLeod, Erin Aftanas Richard Aftanas, Kimberly Schanzer
Kimberly McLeod, Erin Aftanas Richard Aftanas, Kimberly Schanzer

Valerie Lau -Kee, Baayork Lee
Valerie Lau -Kee, Baayork Lee

Video: Josh Groban Is Full of Joy Over His Tony Nomination
Elliott Masie, Rumi Oyama, Alan Ariano, Baayork Lee, Kelvin Moon Loh, Jonny Lee, Ellis Gage, Jason Ma, Kevin Schuering, Eric Bondoc

Keenan Yee, Baayork Lee, Meow Yee
Keenan Yee, Baayork Lee, Meow Yee

Baayork Lee, Lori Tan Chinn, Ted Chapin
Baayork Lee, Lori Tan Chinn, Ted Chapin

Steven Eng, Rick Kivnick, Baayork Lee, Cassey Kivnick, Nina Zoie Lam
Steven Eng, Rick Kivnick, Baayork Lee, Cassey Kivnick, Nina Zoie Lam

Amanda Chin, Baayork Lee, Peggy Chin
Amanda Chin, Baayork Lee, Peggy Chin

Video: Josh Groban Is Full of Joy Over His Tony Nomination
Tony Jee, Angel Lam, Linda Sanchez, Ester Yup, Lucy Kan, Baayork Lee, Greg Ho, Dennis Yueh -yeh Li , Nina Zoie Lam

Evelyn Tom and The Award winning Theatre Club from PS 124
Evelyn Tom and The Award winning Theatre Club from PS 124

NAAP Community Chorus Members
NAAP Community Chorus Members




