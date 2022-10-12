Photos: National Asian Artists Project Comes Out of the Darkness with THE PAJAMA GAME

On October 3rd, Baayork Lee's National Asian Artists Project (NAAP) reunited with their first live audience since the pandemic began.

And it was a sold-out welcome return with a staged reading of the Tony Award winning Best Musical, The Pajama Game.

The all Asian cast headed by Sean McLaughlin and Rona Figueroa brought this beloved chestnut to life with a vivid, clever & inventive staging, directed by Cassey Kikuchi Kivnick and choreographed by Kyle Garvin. The terrific band was musical directed and led by Joey Chancey and sounded like a full orchestra.

Presented at Theatre 315 on West 47th Street, the staging certainly must have had its challenges, but the Company were fully up to it and the audience loved it. It didn't hurt that the entire cast was brimming with talent and the voices filled the room, making it one of the best things NAAP has yet to deliver. The show itself holds up beautifully and with a comeback like this, after the long break brought on by covid, it will be exciting to see whatever NAAP does next.

Check out a collection of photos from the joyous evening in New York City.

Photo Credit: Eric Bondoc