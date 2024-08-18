Photos: Natalie Joy Johnson, Alan H. Green, and More in NEXT TO NORMAL at Barrington Stage Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Production photos have been released for Barrington Stage's Next to Normal directed by Artistic Director Alan Paul, in a co-production with Round House Theatre in Washington, DC. The production stars Natalie Joy Johnson, most recently seen on Broadway in Lempicka.

Next to Normal, which closes the Boyd-Quinson Stage season, features music by Tom Kitt, and book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey.



BSC's production stars Natalie Joy Johnson as Diana and BSC Associate Artist Alan H. Green as Dan, with Adante Carter as Gabe, Madison McBride as Natalie, Ben Clark as Henry and Joseph Morales as Dr. Madden.



The production will feature choreography by Eamon John Foley, scenic design by Wilson Chin, costume design by Helen Huang, lighting design by Cory Pattak, sound design by Ken Travis, projections design by Nick Hussong, and musical direction by Angela Steiner. Production Stage Manager is Jason Brouillard.



The original Broadway production, produced by David Stone, James L. Nederlander, Barbara Whitman, Patrick Catullo, and Second Stage Theatre, won three 2009 Tony Awards including Best Score and the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The show recently received its London premiere in a critically acclaimed production that is transferring to the West End. Next to Normal is licensed by Music Theatre International.