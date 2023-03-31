Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Local Students Attend SIX on Broadway Through TDF's Introduction to Theatre Program

TDF's INTRODUCTON TO THEATRE is a project based arts education program that includes attending a Broadway or Off Broadway show.

Mar. 31, 2023  

1,000 local public high school students from 12 schools who are participating in TDF's Introduction to Theatre Program attended a matinee performance of Broadway's Six on Thursday, March 30 at 2pm at the Lena Horne Theatre (256 West 47th Street, NYC).

Check out photos below!

The 1,000 students from the 12 local public high schools who saw SIX through TDF's Introduction to Theatre Program were from: BROOKLYN: Brooklyn High School for Law and Technology, HSSL@ Erasmus, Juan Morel Campos School; Lyons Community School and Millennium Brooklyn High School MANHATTAN: Harvey Milk High School, High School of Fashion Industries, The Beacon School, The Young Women's Leadership School of East Harlem QUEENS: Francis Lewis High School and Urban Assembly Media High School NEW JERSEY: North Plainfield High School.

TDF's INTRODUCTON TO THEATRE is a project based arts education program that includes attending a Broadway or Off Broadway show. For over two decades, TDF Introduction to Theatre has provided over 100,000 middle, high school and college students with a meaningful welcome to live performance. The goal is to build a generation of independent, life-long theatregoers by providing middle school and high school students with a meaningful introduction to live theatre. The program connects 10,000 students annually in 150 schools throughout the tristate area to workshops, artists, and live performance, and we do it all at no cost to the school of the students.

Photo credit: Zanza Steinberg

Six
TDF Intro to Theatre student matinee

Six
TDF Intro to Theatre student matinee

Six
TDF Intro to Theatre student matinee

Six
TDF Intro to Theatre student matinee

Six
TDF Intro to Theatre student matinee

Six
TDF Intro to Theatre student matinee

Six
TDF Intro to Theatre student matinee

Six
TDF Intro to Theatre student matinee

Six
TDF Intro to Theatre student matinee

Six
TDF Intro to Theatre student matinee




Related Stories
Photos: SIX Celebrates 600 Performances on Broadway Photo
Photos: SIX Celebrates 600 Performances on Broadway
SIX, the Tony Award-winning smash hit new musical by Tony Award®-winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, just celebrated its 600th performance on Broadway at the Lena Horne Theatre. Check out photos from the special day here!
SIX Recoups its Investment on Broadway Photo
SIX Recoups its Investment on Broadway
SIX has officially recouped its investment on Broadway! The show recouped in December 2022, one of the first official hits following the pandemic shutdown.
SIX to Celebrate 600 Performances on Broadway This Week Photo
SIX to Celebrate 600 Performances on Broadway This Week
SIX, the Tony Award-winning smash hit new musical by Tony Award®-winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, will celebrate its 600th performance on Broadway at the Lena Horne Theatre.
Photo: JoJo Visits SIX on Broadway Ahead of MOULIN ROUGE! Debut Photo
Photo: JoJo Visits SIX on Broadway Ahead of MOULIN ROUGE! Debut
See a photo of JoJo visiting Six on Broadway ahead of her Broadway debut in Moulin Rouge! The Musical

More Hot Stories For You


Attend The Tony Awards Ceremony, Dress Rehearsal & More Through Charity SweepstakesAttend The Tony Awards Ceremony, Dress Rehearsal & More Through Charity Sweepstakes
March 31, 2023

You now have the opportunity to win a behind-the-scenes Tony Awards experience. See details, and learn how to enter the sweepstakes!
Photos: See James Norton, Ivo van Hove, Luke Thompson & More at A LITTLE LIFE's Gala NightPhotos: See James Norton, Ivo van Hove, Luke Thompson & More at A LITTLE LIFE's Gala Night
March 31, 2023

Check out photos from A Little Life's Gala Night at the Harold Pinter Theatre!
Kimberly Marable, Charity Angel Dawson, and Liam Fennecken Will Join CHICAGO on BroadwayKimberly Marable, Charity Angel Dawson, and Liam Fennecken Will Join CHICAGO on Broadway
March 31, 2023

The Broadway company of Chicago will welcome Kimberly Marable in the role of “Velma Kelly,” Liam Fennecken in the role of “Amos Hart” and welcomes back Charity Angél Dawson as “Matron Mama Morton” beginning Monday, April 10, 2023.
Concord Theatricals Recordings Digitally Re-Releases 27 Theatre AlbumsConcord Theatricals Recordings Digitally Re-Releases 27 Theatre Albums
March 31, 2023

Concord Theatricals Recordings has digitally re-released the third wave of albums from the former Fynsworth Alley theatrical recorded music catalog, including 27 titles that have not previously been available to stream or download.
Japan's Nissay Theatre to Present COME FROM AWAY, THE MUSIC MAN, RAGTIME & More in 2023Japan's Nissay Theatre to Present COME FROM AWAY, THE MUSIC MAN, RAGTIME & More in 2023
March 31, 2023

Japan’s Nissay Theatre will present The Music Man, War Paint, Ragtime, and Come From Away in 2023. See how to purchase tickets!
share