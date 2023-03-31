Photos: Local Students Attend SIX on Broadway Through TDF's Introduction to Theatre Program

1,000 local public high school students from 12 schools who are participating in TDF's Introduction to Theatre Program attended a matinee performance of Broadway's Six on Thursday, March 30 at 2pm at the Lena Horne Theatre (256 West 47th Street, NYC).

Check out photos below!

The 1,000 students from the 12 local public high schools who saw SIX through TDF's Introduction to Theatre Program were from: BROOKLYN: Brooklyn High School for Law and Technology, HSSL@ Erasmus, Juan Morel Campos School; Lyons Community School and Millennium Brooklyn High School MANHATTAN: Harvey Milk High School, High School of Fashion Industries, The Beacon School, The Young Women's Leadership School of East Harlem QUEENS: Francis Lewis High School and Urban Assembly Media High School NEW JERSEY: North Plainfield High School.

TDF's INTRODUCTON TO THEATRE is a project based arts education program that includes attending a Broadway or Off Broadway show. For over two decades, TDF Introduction to Theatre has provided over 100,000 middle, high school and college students with a meaningful welcome to live performance. The goal is to build a generation of independent, life-long theatregoers by providing middle school and high school students with a meaningful introduction to live theatre. The program connects 10,000 students annually in 150 schools throughout the tristate area to workshops, artists, and live performance, and we do it all at no cost to the school of the students.

Photo credit: Zanza Steinberg