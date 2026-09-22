Photos: Laura Linney, Rhiannon Giddens, Itzhak Perlman and More at A SOUNDTRACK OF A NATION

The Atlantic and Juilliard presented A Soundtrack of a Nation during the opening night of The Atlantic Festival at New York’s Perelman Performing Arts Center. Check out photos of the event.

Produced by Juilliard President Damian Woetzel, the program brought together artists from music, dance, theater and poetry to trace the evolution of the American sound.

Jeffrey Goldberg, editor in chief of The Atlantic, and Woetzel hosted the evening, which highlighted music reflecting, challenging and celebrating the American experience, culture and identity. The program also considered which voices, forms and stories may shape American music in the future.

Participating artists included composer and pianist Nicholas Britell; jazz trumpeter, composer and bandleader Summer Camargo; singer and actor Sapu D’Jano; dancer and choreographer Michelle Dorrance; multi-instrumentalist, vocalist and composer Rhiannon Giddens; actor Laura Linney; mezzo-soprano and Cherokee Nation citizen Kate Morton; violinist Itzhak Perlman; guitarist and multi-instrumentalist Dirk Powell; poet and The Atlantic writer Clint Smith; bass-baritone Davóne Tines; and pianist Derek Wang.

The evening also featured performances by Juilliard students, including pianist Tony Siqi Yun and the Karuna Quartet.

Additional information about The Atlantic Festival and the Juilliard Fall Festival is available online.

Photo Credit: Erin Baiano

The Atlantic and Juilliard Present: A Soundtrack of a Nation

The Atlantic and Juilliard Present: A Soundtrack of a Nation

The Atlantic and Juilliard Present: A Soundtrack of a Nation

The Atlantic and Juilliard Present: A Soundtrack of a Nation

The Atlantic and Juilliard Present: A Soundtrack of a Nation

The Atlantic and Juilliard Present: A Soundtrack of a Nation

The Atlantic and Juilliard Present: A Soundtrack of a Nation

The Atlantic and Juilliard Present: A Soundtrack of a Nation

The Atlantic and Juilliard Present: A Soundtrack of a Nation

The Atlantic and Juilliard Present: A Soundtrack of a Nation

The Atlantic and Juilliard Present: A Soundtrack of a Nation

The Atlantic and Juilliard Present: A Soundtrack of a Nation

The Atlantic and Juilliard Present: A Soundtrack of a Nation

The Atlantic and Juilliard Present: A Soundtrack of a Nation

The Atlantic and Juilliard Present: A Soundtrack of a Nation

The Atlantic and Juilliard Present: A Soundtrack of a Nation

The Atlantic and Juilliard Present: A Soundtrack of a Nation

The Atlantic and Juilliard Present: A Soundtrack of a Nation

The Atlantic and Juilliard Present: A Soundtrack of a Nation

The Atlantic and Juilliard Present: A Soundtrack of a Nation

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