News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix, & More Attend JOKER: FOLIE A DEUX UK Premiere

Joker: Folie à Deux will be released in theaters on October 4.

By: Sep. 26, 2024
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

The stars of Joker: Folie À Deux walked the red carpet at the Cineworld Leicester Square on Wednesday, September 25, 2024 for the film's UK premiere in London, England. 

LATEST NEWS

Video: Angelina Jolie Stars as Maria Callas in First Teaser Trailer for Biopic
Lillias White Will Return to HADESTOWN in October
Matt Doyle, Montego Glover & More Join Line-Up for Only Make Believe Gala
HAMILTON Holding Virtual Auditions For Hamilton, Burr & More

Cast and crew in attendance included director Todd Philips and animator Sylvain Chomet, along with stars Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix, Harry Lawtey, and Leigh Gill. Take a look at the photos below!

Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him. 

In addition to Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix, the cast of the film features Emmy nominee Zazie Beetz, and Oscar nominees Catherine Keener and Brendan Gleeson

As previously reported, the upcoming movie heavily features musical sequences reminiscent of classic MGM musicals. Get Happy,” “For Once in My Life” and “That’s Life" are among the songs confirmed to be featured in the movie. Joker: Folie à Deux will be released in theaters on October 4.

Photo Credit: Jeff Spicer/Gareth Cattermole/Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures

Photos: Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix, & More Attend JOKER: FOLIE A DEUX UK Premiere Image
Lady Gaga

Photos: Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix, & More Attend JOKER: FOLIE A DEUX UK Premiere Image
Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix

Photos: Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix, & More Attend JOKER: FOLIE A DEUX UK Premiere Image
Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix

Photos: Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix, & More Attend JOKER: FOLIE A DEUX UK Premiere Image
Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix

Photos: Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix, & More Attend JOKER: FOLIE A DEUX UK Premiere Image
Joaquin Phoenix

Photos: Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix, & More Attend JOKER: FOLIE A DEUX UK Premiere Image
Lady Gaga

Photos: Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix, & More Attend JOKER: FOLIE A DEUX UK Premiere Image
Sylvain Chomet

Photos: Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix, & More Attend JOKER: FOLIE A DEUX UK Premiere Image
Director Todd Phillips

Photos: Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix, & More Attend JOKER: FOLIE A DEUX UK Premiere Image
Joaquin Phoenix

Photos: Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix, & More Attend JOKER: FOLIE A DEUX UK Premiere Image
Director Todd Phillips

Photos: Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix, & More Attend JOKER: FOLIE A DEUX UK Premiere Image
Director Todd Phillips

Photos: Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix, & More Attend JOKER: FOLIE A DEUX UK Premiere Image
Lady Gaga

Photos: Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix, & More Attend JOKER: FOLIE A DEUX UK Premiere Image
Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix

Photos: Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix, & More Attend JOKER: FOLIE A DEUX UK Premiere Image
Harry Lawtey

Photos: Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix, & More Attend JOKER: FOLIE A DEUX UK Premiere Image
Harry Lawtey

Photos: Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix, & More Attend JOKER: FOLIE A DEUX UK Premiere Image
Leigh Gill

Photos: Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix, & More Attend JOKER: FOLIE A DEUX UK Premiere Image
Todd Phillips, Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix

Photos: Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix, & More Attend JOKER: FOLIE A DEUX UK Premiere Image
Director Todd Phillips








Videos