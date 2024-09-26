Photos: Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix, & More Attend JOKER: FOLIE A DEUX UK Premiere

The stars of Joker: Folie À Deux walked the red carpet at the Cineworld Leicester Square on Wednesday, September 25, 2024 for the film's UK premiere in London, England.

Cast and crew in attendance included director Todd Philips and animator Sylvain Chomet, along with stars Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix, Harry Lawtey, and Leigh Gill. Take a look at the photos below!

Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him.

In addition to Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix, the cast of the film features Emmy nominee Zazie Beetz, and Oscar nominees Catherine Keener and Brendan Gleeson.

As previously reported, the upcoming movie heavily features musical sequences reminiscent of classic MGM musicals. Get Happy,” “For Once in My Life” and “That’s Life" are among the songs confirmed to be featured in the movie. Joker: Folie à Deux will be released in theaters on October 4.

Photo Credit: Jeff Spicer/Gareth Cattermole/Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures



