Photos: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Celebrates 1500 Performances

Check out photos of the cast, in addition to stars including Trisha Paytas, Peppermint, and more. 

By: Dec. 09, 2024
Last night (December 8, 2024), Little Shop of Horrors celebrated its 1500th performance at the Westside Theatre in NYC. A celebration was held at Miss Nellie's, where the cast also performed a few songs from the show. See photos here! 

Check out photos of the cast, in addition to stars including Trisha Paytas, Peppermint, Donna Murphy, and many more!
 
The show currently stars three-time Tony Award Nominated star Sherie Rene Scott and Broadway star Nicholas Christopher. They are joined by Stephen DeRosa as Mushnik, James Carpinello as Dr. Orin Scrivello DDS, Major Attaway as The Voice of Audrey II, Tiffany Renee Thompson as Ronnette, Morgan Ashley Bryant as Chiffon, and Daria Pilar Redus as Crystal, as well as Weston Chandler Long, Teddy Yudain, Johnny Newcomb, Jeff Sears, Camryn Hampton, Melissa Victor, Christine Wanda, Savannah Lee Birdsong, Zakiya Baptiste, Hailey Thomas and Michael Iannucci.  




