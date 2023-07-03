Photos: LEOPOLDSTADT Welcomed The Clinton Family And Ben Stiller Backstage For A Visit!

Leopoldstadt, winner of the 2023 Tony Award for Best Play, welcomed a few more special guests backstage before wrapping up its Broadway run. See photos of the cast visiting with President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, their daughter Chelsea Clinton and filmmaker Ben Stiller in the photos below!

Vienna in 1900 was the most vibrant city in Europe, humming with artistic and intellectual excitement and a genius for enjoying life. A tenth of the population were Jews. A generation earlier they had been granted full civil rights by the Emperor, Franz Josef. Consequently, hundreds of thousands fled from the Pale and the pogroms in the East and many found sanctuary in the crowded tenements of the old Jewish quarter, Leopoldstadt. Tom Stoppard's passionate drama of love and endurance begins in the last days of 1899 and follows one extended family deep into the heart of the 20th Century.

Leopoldstadt's Broadway company included Jesse Aaronson, Betsy Aidem, Jenna Augen, Japhet Balaban, Corey Brill, Daniel Cantor, Faye Castelow, Ali Rose Dachis, Erica Dasher, Eden Epstein, Gina Ferrall, Charlotte Graham, Matt Harrington, Suzy Jane Hunt, Jacqueline Jarrold, Sarah Killough, Colleen Litchfield, Joshua Malina, Aaron Neil, Seth Numrich, Dave Register, Anthony Rosenthal, Christopher James Stevens, Sara Topham, three-time Tony Award nominee Brandon Uranowitz, Dylan S. Wallach, Reese Bogin, Cody Braverman, Max Ryan Burach, Calvin James Davis, Michael Deaner, Romy Fay, Pearl Scarlett Gold, Ava Michele Hyl, Joshua Satine, Aaron Shuf, and Drew Squire.

Leopoldstadt's creative team included scenic design by Tony Award winner Richard Hudson (The Lion King, La Bête); costume design by Brigitte Reiffenstuel; lighting design by three-time Tony Award winner Neil Austin (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Company, Travesties); sound and original music by Tony Award winner Adam Cork (Red, Travesties); video design by Isaac Madge; movement by Emily Jane Boyle; hair, wig & makeup design by Campbell Young Associates; casting by Jim Carnahan CSA and Maureen Kelleher CSA; and UK casting by Amy Ball CDG. The dialect coach is Kate Wilson.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas