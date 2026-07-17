Listen: PENELOPE: LIVE AT JOE'S PUB Starring Grace McLean Out Now

Penelope: Live at Joe's Pub is now available to stream or download. Penelope – starring Broadway's Grace McLean – is a contemporary chamber musical that brings one of history's greatest epics to life. It features the show's Richard Rodgers Award-winning folk-pop score, with music and lyrics by Alex Bechtel, and book by Alex Bechtel, Grace McLean, and Eva Steinmetz. The album is produced by Alex Bechtel, Grace McLean, and Eva Steinmetz. Penelope will be performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival this summer, with McLean in the title role, from August 5 to August 30.

Penelope waited twenty years for Odysseus to return from the Trojan War. Now she's ready to share her side of the story – but she's going to need a drink first. Sharp, funny and unexpectedly moving, this is Penelope's Odyssey.

Penelope is inspired by the composer's experience of being forced to quarantine in separate cities from his romantic partner during the COVID pandemic. This musical for one actor and a five-piece band uses folk-pop songs, irreverent comedy, poetic physical gesture, and stirring instrumental pieces to tell the story of a day in the life of Penelope of Ithaca, stuck waiting for Odysseus to return.

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