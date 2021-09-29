Photos: Kelli O'Hara Welcomes Ruthie Ann Miles, Jason Robert Brown, Steven Pasquale and More for Feinstein's/54 Below Solo Show

Go inside opening night of Kelli O'Hara's Diamond Series concert at Feinstein's/54 Below.

Kelli was joined onstage by Jason Robert Brown and her former co-stars Steven Pasquale (The Bridges of Madison County) and Ruthie Ann Miles (The King and I). Her husband, Greg Naughton, and her father-in-law, two time Tony winner James Naughton, joined her onstage for an acapella number as well.

In the audience were many friends, including Arian Moayed (The Humans, HBO's Succession) who visited backstage with Kelli after the show.

O'Hara will continue her Feinstein's/54 Below run through Sunday, October 3. Learn more at www.54below.com.