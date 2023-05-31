Photos: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Panel and Performances to Air on SiriusXM Tomorrow

SiriusXM On Broadway will present an hour-long special featuring a panel discussion and live performances with the cast of Kimberly Akimbo on Thursday, June 1. Hosted by Julie James, the event was recorded live at the Margaritaville Resort Times Square on Tuesday, May 23. The special will air on SiriusXM On Broadway on Channel 77.

See photos from the event below!

The special will debut on Thursday, June 1 at 12pm and 6pm ET, with encore airings on June 2 at 9am and 9pm ET, June 3 at 1pm ET, and June 4 at 4pm ET. The special will also be available streaming on the SXM App. Listen to SiriusXM On Broadway here.

A new musical about growing up and growing old (in no particular order), Kimberly Akimbo is currently nominated for eight Tony Awards: Best Musical, Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical (Victoria Clark), Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical (Bonnie Milligan), Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical (Justin Cooley), Best Score (David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori), Best Book (David Lindsay-Abaire), Best Direction of a Musical (Jessica Stone), and Best Orchestrations (John Clancy).

KIMBERLY AKIMBO features book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize-winner David Lindsay-Abaire, based on his acclaimed play of the same name; music by Tony Award-winner Jeanine Tesori; choreography by Danny Mefford; and direction by Jessica Stone. Kimberly Akimbo opened on Broadway to unanimous rave reviews on November 10, 2022, following its world premiere at the Atlantic Theater Company in December 2021.

The Broadway company of Kimberly Akimbo features Tony Award-winner Victoria Clark (The Light in the Piazza, Gigi) as Kimberly, Justin Cooley (who is making his Broadway debut), Tony Award nominee Steven Boyer (Hand to God, Time and the Conways), Alli Mauzey (Cry Baby, Wicked), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Olivia Elease Hardy (Broadway debut), Fernell Hogan (The Prom, Mean Girls US Tour), Michael Iskander (Broadway debut), and Nina White (Broadway debut). Colleen Fitzpatrick, Skye Alyssa Friedman, Miguel Gil, Jim Hogan, Betsy Morgan, and Alex Vinh round out the cast as understudies.

Photo credit: Getty Images for SiriusXM