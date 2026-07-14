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Photos: Josh Radnor, Noah Galvin & Khalil Madovi in HIT MACHINE

See photos of Radnor and Galvin making their West End stage debuts.

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You can now get a first look at photos of Josh Radnor, Noah Galvin and Khalil Madovi n the world premiere of Hit Machine, written by Jonathan Caren, and directed by Daniel Bailey, now runing at Soho Theatre.

Josh Radnor and Noah Galvin are to make their London stage debut in the world premiere of the play Hit Machine by Jonathan Caren at Soho Theatre. They are joined by BAFTA award-winning music artist, composer, writer, actor and filmmaker Khalil Madovi.

Hit Machine is a sharply comedic and emotionally charged collision between two estranged brothers, a genre-bending artist and a song that becomes the battleground for everything they have never been able to say. Madovi plays Defy, a fast-rising, once-in-a-generation hip-hop talent who is trying to straddle commercial success with the sound that launched him. Featuring original music by Ben Harper and CJ Harper, Hit Machine is an intimate, explosive play about how pain becomes art, how art becomes commerce, and what gets lost when the machine starts feeding on the people who made it.
 

Photo credit:  Bautista Araya

Photos: Josh Radnor, Noah Galvin & Khalil Madovi in HIT MACHINE Image


Noah Galvin and Josh Radnor

Photos: Josh Radnor, Noah Galvin & Khalil Madovi in HIT MACHINE Image


Noah Galvin and Josh Radnor

Photos: Josh Radnor, Noah Galvin & Khalil Madovi in HIT MACHINE Image


Noah Galvin and Josh Radnor

Photos: Josh Radnor, Noah Galvin & Khalil Madovi in HIT MACHINE Image


Josh Radnor

Photos: Josh Radnor, Noah Galvin & Khalil Madovi in HIT MACHINE Image


Josh Radnor

Photos: Josh Radnor, Noah Galvin & Khalil Madovi in HIT MACHINE Image


Josh Radnor and Khalil Madovi

Photos: Josh Radnor, Noah Galvin & Khalil Madovi in HIT MACHINE Image


Josh Radmor

Photos: Josh Radnor, Noah Galvin & Khalil Madovi in HIT MACHINE Image


Noah Galvin

Photos: Josh Radnor, Noah Galvin & Khalil Madovi in HIT MACHINE Image


Noah Galvin

Photos: Josh Radnor, Noah Galvin & Khalil Madovi in HIT MACHINE Image


Noah Galvin

Photos: Josh Radnor, Noah Galvin & Khalil Madovi in HIT MACHINE Image


Khalil Madovi

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