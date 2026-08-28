Listen: Rachel Zegler-Led EVITA: THE FULL ALBUM is Available Now

Evita: The Full Album, the full cast recording of Jamie Lloyd's West End production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Evita, led by Rachel Zegler, is available now.

Evita played a sold-out run at The London Palladium and it will transfer to Broadway next year. The Broadway transfer, which will also star Olivier Award and Golden Globe Award winner Rachel Zegler as "Eva Perón," will play Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre with preview performances beginning Saturday evening, February 27, 2027 for a Thursday, March 25, 2027 opening night.

Recorded live at The London Palladium in July 2025, the full album features the performances of Rachel Zegler as Eva Perón, Diego Andres Rodriguez as Che, James Olivas as Juan Perón, Aaron Lee Lambert as Agustín Magaldi, Bella Brown as The Mistress and the entire London ensemble. Stream the album and purchase the vinyl here, or listen to it in full below.

About Evita

Fuelled by unrelenting ambition and passion, Eva Perón (Zegler) rose from poverty to become the most powerful woman in Latin America. A beacon of hope to some and a threat to others, her star shone brightly as she captured the nation’s heart and divided its soul. Evita features an iconic score including “Don’t Cry For Me Argentina,” “Oh What A Circus,” “Another Suitcase in Another Hall,” and the Oscar-winning “You Must Love Me.”

Evita on Broadway will be produced by Jamie Lloyd for The Jamie Lloyd Company and Michael Harrison for Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals by arrangement with LW Entertainment. 101 Productions, Ltd. will serve as general managers for the production.

Evita: The Full Album Tracklist

DISC 01

Requiem

Oh What a Circus

On This Night of a Thousand Stars

Eva Beware of The City

Buenos Aires

Goodnight and Thank You

The Art of the Possible

Charity Concert

I'd Be Surprisingly Good for You

DISC 02

Hello and Goodbye

Another Suitcase in Another Hall

Perón's Latest Flame

Dice Are Rolling (Part 1)

A New Argentina

On The Balcony of the Casa Rosada (Part 1)

Don't Cry For Me Argentina

On The Balcony of the Casa Rosada (Part 2)

High Flying, Adored

Rainbow High

Rainbow Tour

DISC 03

The Actress Hasn't Learned the Lines (You'd Like to Hear)

And the Money Kept Rolling In (And Out)

Santa Evita

Waltz for Eva and Che

She is a Diamond

Dice Are Rolling (Part 2)

You Must Love Me

Eva's Final Broadcast

Montage

Lament

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