News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: John Mulaney, Renee Elise Goldsberry & More in ALL IN Rehearsals

Performances will begin on Wednesday, December 11 at the Hudson Theatre.

By: Dec. 03, 2024
All In: Comedy About Love Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

John Mulaney will return to Broadway in the world premiere of All In: Comedy About Love by Simon Rich, with direction by Alex Timbers. All In will be performed with a rotating cast of four actors for 10 weeks. Performances will begin on Wednesday, December 11 at the Hudson Theatre. Check out rehearsal photos here! 

LATEST NEWS

Photos: John Mulaney & More in ALL IN Rehearsals
Liza Minnelli's Memoir to Be Adapted for the Screen
Video: Auli'i Cravalho Shares How She Perfected Her CABARET Accent
Mattel Faces Lawsuit Over WICKED Doll Packaging Error

For the first 5 weeks, Mulaney will lead the cast and be joined by Fred Armisen, Renée Elise Goldsberry (12/11 – 12/30), Chloe Fineman (1/2 – 1/12), and Richard Kind. Additional casting through the rest of the run will be announced soon.

All In: Comedy About Love by Simon Rich is a series of hilarious stories about dating, heartbreak, marriage and that sort of thing, adapted from the short stories of Simon Rich, and performed by a rotating cast of some of the funniest people on the planet. Sometimes they will play pirates, sometimes they will play dogs, and there’s one where we make them talk in British accents. But even though the show’s kind of all over the place, it’s meant to tell one simple story: that the most important part of life is who we share it with. We hope everybody will relate to it, even if it was their date’s idea to come and they are starting out from a place of quiet resentment.

Photo credit: Andy Henderson 

Photos: John Mulaney, Renee Elise Goldsberry & More in ALL IN Rehearsals Image
The company of All In: Comedy About Love

Photos: John Mulaney, Renee Elise Goldsberry & More in ALL IN Rehearsals Image
The company of All In: Comedy About Love

Photos: John Mulaney, Renee Elise Goldsberry & More in ALL IN Rehearsals Image
The company of All In: Comedy About Love

Photos: John Mulaney, Renee Elise Goldsberry & More in ALL IN Rehearsals Image
The company of All In: Comedy About Love

Photos: John Mulaney, Renee Elise Goldsberry & More in ALL IN Rehearsals Image
The company of All In: Comedy About Love

Photos: John Mulaney, Renee Elise Goldsberry & More in ALL IN Rehearsals Image
The company of All In: Comedy About Love

Photos: John Mulaney, Renee Elise Goldsberry & More in ALL IN Rehearsals Image
The company of All In: Comedy About Love

Photos: John Mulaney, Renee Elise Goldsberry & More in ALL IN Rehearsals Image
The company of All In: Comedy About Love

Photos: John Mulaney, Renee Elise Goldsberry & More in ALL IN Rehearsals Image
The company of All In: Comedy About Love

Photos: John Mulaney, Renee Elise Goldsberry & More in ALL IN Rehearsals Image
The company of All In: Comedy About Love

Photos: John Mulaney, Renee Elise Goldsberry & More in ALL IN Rehearsals Image
The company of All In: Comedy About Love

Photos: John Mulaney, Renee Elise Goldsberry & More in ALL IN Rehearsals Image
The company of All In: Comedy About Love

Photos: John Mulaney, Renee Elise Goldsberry & More in ALL IN Rehearsals Image
The company of All In: Comedy About Love

Photos: John Mulaney, Renee Elise Goldsberry & More in ALL IN Rehearsals Image
The company of All In: Comedy About Love

Photos: John Mulaney, Renee Elise Goldsberry & More in ALL IN Rehearsals Image
The company of All In: Comedy About Love

Photos: John Mulaney, Renee Elise Goldsberry & More in ALL IN Rehearsals Image
The company of All In: Comedy About Love

Photos: John Mulaney, Renee Elise Goldsberry & More in ALL IN Rehearsals Image
The company of All In: Comedy About Love

Photos: John Mulaney, Renee Elise Goldsberry & More in ALL IN Rehearsals Image
The company of All In: Comedy About Love

Photos: John Mulaney, Renee Elise Goldsberry & More in ALL IN Rehearsals Image
The company of All In: Comedy About Love

Photos: John Mulaney, Renee Elise Goldsberry & More in ALL IN Rehearsals Image
The company of All In: Comedy About Love

Photos: John Mulaney, Renee Elise Goldsberry & More in ALL IN Rehearsals Image
The company of All In: Comedy About Love

Photos: John Mulaney, Renee Elise Goldsberry & More in ALL IN Rehearsals Image
The company of All In: Comedy About Love

Photos: John Mulaney, Renee Elise Goldsberry & More in ALL IN Rehearsals Image
The company of All In: Comedy About Love

Photos: John Mulaney, Renee Elise Goldsberry & More in ALL IN Rehearsals Image
The company of All In: Comedy About Love

Photos: John Mulaney, Renee Elise Goldsberry & More in ALL IN Rehearsals Image
The company of All In: Comedy About Love

Photos: John Mulaney, Renee Elise Goldsberry & More in ALL IN Rehearsals Image
The company of All In: Comedy About Love

Photos: John Mulaney, Renee Elise Goldsberry & More in ALL IN Rehearsals Image
The company of All In: Comedy About Love

Photos: John Mulaney, Renee Elise Goldsberry & More in ALL IN Rehearsals Image
The company of All In: Comedy About Love




Videos