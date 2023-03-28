Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Jeremy Jordan & More Broadway Stars Attend SPINNING GOLD Premiere

Spinning Gold is coming to theaters on March 31.

Mar. 28, 2023  

Last night, Spinning Gold, the new movie musical starring Jeremy Jordan, premiered at the Roxy Cinema in New York City.

Jordan, who plays Neil Bogart, attended, alongside Jay Pharoah, Matt Greiner, Michael Rubin, plus director Tim Bogart and producers Jessica Martins and Chris Torto.

Attendees included Tony winners Lena Hall, Michael Mayer & Diane Paulus, Bryan Batt (Mad Men), Krysta Rodriguez, Orfeh & Andy Karl, Callum Francis, Mark Goodman (one of the original 5 MTV VJ's), Tony nominee Shoshana Bean, Danny Strong, Jonah Feingold, Elsie Hewitt (Dave), Simon Kirke, Corey Mach, Emma O'Connor (She Said), Jo Ellen Pellman (The Prom), and more.

The film also features Broadway star Casey Likes, plus Tayla Parx, Ledisi, Jason Derulo, Wiz Khalifa, Sebastian Maniscaolco, Dan Fogler, Delia Lisette Chambers, Winslow Fegley, Doron Bell Jr., and more. Spinning Gold is coming to theaters on March 31.

What do Donna Summer, Parliament, Gladys Knight, The Isley Brothers, The Village People, and Bill Withers all have in common with the rock band KISS? They all rose to their musical heights under the watchful ear of the music industry's most colorful and brilliant music producer, Neil Bogart, founder of Casablanca Records, the most successful independent record company of all time.

Along with a ragtag team of young music lovers, Neil and Casablanca Records would rewrite history and change the music industry forever. Their mix of creative insanity, a total belief in each other and the music they were creating, shaped our culture and ultimately defined a generation. In a story so unbelievable that it can only be true, comes the motion picture event of the musical journey of Neil Bogart and how his Casablanca Records created the greatest soundtrack of our lives.

Andy Karl, Orfeh, Jeremy Jordan, Lena Hall

Jeremy Jordan

Jo Ellen Pellman, Brydie Oa??Connor

Krysta Rodriguez, Jeremy Jordan, Michael Mayer

Danny Strong, Jeremy Jordan, Krysta Rodriguez, Michael Mayer

Krysta Rodriguez, Michael Mayer

Corey Mach, Callum Francis

Tim Bogart

Jay Pharaoh

Chris Torto, Jay Pharaoh, Jeremy Jordan, Tim Bogart, Michael Rubin, Jessica Martins, Matt Greiner

Jay Pharaoh, Jeremy Jordan, Tim Bogart

Jay Pharaoh, Jeremy Jordan

Corey Mach

Krysta Rodriguez

Emma O'Connor

Lena Hall

Erica Pappas

Michael Mayer, Danny Strong

Bryan Batt

Tim Bogart, Jeremy Jordan

Tim Bogart, Jeremy Jordan

Jeremy Jordan

Ashley Spencer, Jeremy Jordan

Photos by Jason Crowley/BFA



