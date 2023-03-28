Photos: Jeremy Jordan & More Broadway Stars Attend SPINNING GOLD Premiere
Spinning Gold is coming to theaters on March 31.
Last night, Spinning Gold, the new movie musical starring Jeremy Jordan, premiered at the Roxy Cinema in New York City.
Jordan, who plays Neil Bogart, attended, alongside Jay Pharoah, Matt Greiner, Michael Rubin, plus director Tim Bogart and producers Jessica Martins and Chris Torto.
Attendees included Tony winners Lena Hall, Michael Mayer & Diane Paulus, Bryan Batt (Mad Men), Krysta Rodriguez, Orfeh & Andy Karl, Callum Francis, Mark Goodman (one of the original 5 MTV VJ's), Tony nominee Shoshana Bean, Danny Strong, Jonah Feingold, Elsie Hewitt (Dave), Simon Kirke, Corey Mach, Emma O'Connor (She Said), Jo Ellen Pellman (The Prom), and more.
The film also features Broadway star Casey Likes, plus Tayla Parx, Ledisi, Jason Derulo, Wiz Khalifa, Sebastian Maniscaolco, Dan Fogler, Delia Lisette Chambers, Winslow Fegley, Doron Bell Jr., and more. Spinning Gold is coming to theaters on March 31.
What do Donna Summer, Parliament, Gladys Knight, The Isley Brothers, The Village People, and Bill Withers all have in common with the rock band KISS? They all rose to their musical heights under the watchful ear of the music industry's most colorful and brilliant music producer, Neil Bogart, founder of Casablanca Records, the most successful independent record company of all time.
Along with a ragtag team of young music lovers, Neil and Casablanca Records would rewrite history and change the music industry forever. Their mix of creative insanity, a total belief in each other and the music they were creating, shaped our culture and ultimately defined a generation. In a story so unbelievable that it can only be true, comes the motion picture event of the musical journey of Neil Bogart and how his Casablanca Records created the greatest soundtrack of our lives.
Andy Karl, Orfeh, Jeremy Jordan, Lena Hall
Jo Ellen Pellman, Brydie Oa??Connor
Krysta Rodriguez, Jeremy Jordan, Michael Mayer
Danny Strong, Jeremy Jordan, Krysta Rodriguez, Michael Mayer
Krysta Rodriguez, Michael Mayer
Tim Bogart
Chris Torto, Jay Pharaoh, Jeremy Jordan, Tim Bogart, Michael Rubin, Jessica Martins, Matt Greiner
Jay Pharaoh, Jeremy Jordan, Tim Bogart
Emma O'Connor
Erica Pappas
Tim Bogart, Jeremy Jordan
Tim Bogart, Jeremy Jordan
Photos by Jason Crowley/BFA