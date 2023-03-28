Photos: Jeremy Jordan & More Broadway Stars Attend SPINNING GOLD Premiere

Last night, Spinning Gold, the new movie musical starring Jeremy Jordan, premiered at the Roxy Cinema in New York City.

Jordan, who plays Neil Bogart, attended, alongside Jay Pharoah, Matt Greiner, Michael Rubin, plus director Tim Bogart and producers Jessica Martins and Chris Torto.

Attendees included Tony winners Lena Hall, Michael Mayer & Diane Paulus, Bryan Batt (Mad Men), Krysta Rodriguez, Orfeh & Andy Karl, Callum Francis, Mark Goodman (one of the original 5 MTV VJ's), Tony nominee Shoshana Bean, Danny Strong, Jonah Feingold, Elsie Hewitt (Dave), Simon Kirke, Corey Mach, Emma O'Connor (She Said), Jo Ellen Pellman (The Prom), and more.

The film also features Broadway star Casey Likes, plus Tayla Parx, Ledisi, Jason Derulo, Wiz Khalifa, Sebastian Maniscaolco, Dan Fogler, Delia Lisette Chambers, Winslow Fegley, Doron Bell Jr., and more. Spinning Gold is coming to theaters on March 31.