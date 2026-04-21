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Photos: JERSEY SHORE's Snooki & Angelina Visit TITANIQUE

See a photo of Snooki and Angelina with Frankie Grande, Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, John Riddle here!

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Two special guests boarded the Ship of Dreams, when Jersey Shore's Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Angelina Pivarnick visited the cast of Titanique on Broadway! See a photo of Snooki and Angelina with Frankie Grande, Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, John Riddle here!

The Broadway cast includes Marla Mindelle as Céline Dion, Jim Parsons as Ruth DeWitt Bukater, Melissa Barrera as Rose DeWitt Bukater, Deborah Cox as Molly BrownFrankie Grande as Victor GarberConstantine Rousouli as Jack Dawson, John Riddle as Cal Hockley, and Layton Williams as The Iceberg. Sara GalloPolanco Jones, and Kristina Leopold appear as background vocalists, with Tess MarshallBrad Greer, and Kyle Ramar Freeman serving as understudies.

Written by Tye BlueMarla Mindelle, and Constantine Rousouli, Titanique reimagines the events of Titanic through the perspective of Dion, weaving the pop star’s songs into a comedic retelling of the story of Jack and Rose. Musical numbers include “My Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself,” and “To Love You More,” performed with a live band.

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