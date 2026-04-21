Photos: JERSEY SHORE's Snooki & Angelina Visit TITANIQUE

Two special guests boarded the Ship of Dreams, when Jersey Shore's Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Angelina Pivarnick visited the cast of Titanique on Broadway! See a photo of Snooki and Angelina with Frankie Grande, Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, John Riddle here!

The Broadway cast includes Marla Mindelle as Céline Dion, Jim Parsons as Ruth DeWitt Bukater, Melissa Barrera as Rose DeWitt Bukater, Deborah Cox as Molly Brown, Frankie Grande as Victor Garber, Constantine Rousouli as Jack Dawson, John Riddle as Cal Hockley, and Layton Williams as The Iceberg. Sara Gallo, Polanco Jones, and Kristina Leopold appear as background vocalists, with Tess Marshall, Brad Greer, and Kyle Ramar Freeman serving as understudies.

Written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle, and Constantine Rousouli, Titanique reimagines the events of Titanic through the perspective of Dion, weaving the pop star’s songs into a comedic retelling of the story of Jack and Rose. Musical numbers include “My Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself,” and “To Love You More,” performed with a live band.

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