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Photos: Inside the Off Broadway Alliance Awards

Among the winners were Mexodus, Cold War Choir Practice, and more.

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Featured Topic 2026 AWARDS SEASON More Coverage

All new photos have been shared from the 15th Annual Off Broadway Alliance Awards, honoring commercial and not-for-profit productions that opened Off Broadway during the 2025-2026 season. The awards ceremony was held on Tuesday, June 16th at 1:00pm at Sardis. Check out the photos below!

Awards were presented in five competitive categories, and the winners were Mexodus for Best New Musical, Cold War Choir Practice for Best New Play, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee for Best Revival, Can I Be Frank? for Best Solo Performance, and Masquerade for Best Unique Theatrical Experience.

In addition to the competitive awards, Legend of Off Broadway Awards were presented to Peter Friedman and Christine Pedi for their extraordinary contributions over many years. David Gersten, Andy Halliday, and Paul Libin were posthumously inducted into the Off Broadway Hall of Fame.  The Friend of Off Broadway Award was presented to BroadwayWorld's own Richard Ridge.

Check out the full list of winners here.

Photo Credit: Donna Svennevik

Photos: Inside the Off Broadway Alliance Awards Image


Jeffrey Gross with Peter Breger

Photos: Inside the Off Broadway Alliance Awards Image


Peter Friedman with Catilin O'Connell

Photos: Inside the Off Broadway Alliance Awards Image


Richard Ridge

Photos: Inside the Off Broadway Alliance Awards Image


Charles Busch and Julie Halston

Photos: Inside the Off Broadway Alliance Awards Image


Ro Reddick

Photos: Inside the Off Broadway Alliance Awards Image


Peter Breger, Tom D'Angora, Michael D'Angora, and, remotely via FaceTime, Christine Pedi

Photos: Inside the Off Broadway Alliance Awards Image


Oskar Eustis with Peter Breger

Photos: Inside the Off Broadway Alliance Awards Image


Michi Osato, Morgan Bassichis, and Una Osato

Photos: Inside the Off Broadway Alliance Awards Image


Kari Olmon, Michael Walkup, Will Cantler, Ro Reddick, Rachel Mueller, Amina Khelif

Photos: Inside the Off Broadway Alliance Awards Image


Aaron Glick

Photos: Inside the Off Broadway Alliance Awards Image


Nadine Malopuf, Misha Brooks, Peter Friedman (Legend of Off Broadway Honoree), Nina White, Caleb Joshua Eberhardt, Paul Cooper

Photos: Inside the Off Broadway Alliance Awards Image


Brittany Perlmuter, Libby J. Vera, Carlee Briglia, Morgan Bassichis, Cait Ferreira, Liv Rhodes, Michi Osato, Una Osato

Photos: Inside the Off Broadway Alliance Awards Image


Kevin Zambrano, Fransico J Gonzalez, Eryn LeCroy, Cesar Hawas, and Asher Young

Photos: Inside the Off Broadway Alliance Awards Image


Mindy Goldstein, Kylie Brown-Eustis, Travis Libin, Florence Libin, Charlie Libin, Milah Libin





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