Photos: Inside the Off Broadway Alliance Awards
Among the winners were Mexodus, Cold War Choir Practice, and more.
All new photos have been shared from the 15th Annual Off Broadway Alliance Awards, honoring commercial and not-for-profit productions that opened Off Broadway during the 2025-2026 season. The awards ceremony was held on Tuesday, June 16th at 1:00pm at Sardis. Check out the photos below!
Awards were presented in five competitive categories, and the winners were Mexodus for Best New Musical, Cold War Choir Practice for Best New Play, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee for Best Revival, Can I Be Frank? for Best Solo Performance, and Masquerade for Best Unique Theatrical Experience.
In addition to the competitive awards, Legend of Off Broadway Awards were presented to Peter Friedman and Christine Pedi for their extraordinary contributions over many years. David Gersten, Andy Halliday, and Paul Libin were posthumously inducted into the Off Broadway Hall of Fame. The Friend of Off Broadway Award was presented to BroadwayWorld's own Richard Ridge.
Check out the full list of winners here.
Photo Credit: Donna Svennevik
Jeffrey Gross with Peter Breger
Peter Friedman with Catilin O'Connell
Charles Busch and Julie Halston
Peter Breger, Tom D'Angora, Michael D'Angora, and, remotely via FaceTime, Christine Pedi
Oskar Eustis with Peter Breger
Michi Osato, Morgan Bassichis, and Una Osato
Kari Olmon, Michael Walkup, Will Cantler, Ro Reddick, Rachel Mueller, Amina Khelif
Nadine Malopuf, Misha Brooks, Peter Friedman (Legend of Off Broadway Honoree), Nina White, Caleb Joshua Eberhardt, Paul Cooper
Brittany Perlmuter, Libby J. Vera, Carlee Briglia, Morgan Bassichis, Cait Ferreira, Liv Rhodes, Michi Osato, Una Osato
Kevin Zambrano, Fransico J Gonzalez, Eryn LeCroy, Cesar Hawas, and Asher Young
Mindy Goldstein, Kylie Brown-Eustis, Travis Libin, Florence Libin, Charlie Libin, Milah Libin