Photos: Inside the Off Broadway Alliance Awards

All new photos have been shared from the 15th Annual Off Broadway Alliance Awards, honoring commercial and not-for-profit productions that opened Off Broadway during the 2025-2026 season. The awards ceremony was held on Tuesday, June 16th at 1:00pm at Sardis. Check out the photos below!

Awards were presented in five competitive categories, and the winners were Mexodus for Best New Musical, Cold War Choir Practice for Best New Play, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee for Best Revival, Can I Be Frank? for Best Solo Performance, and Masquerade for Best Unique Theatrical Experience.

In addition to the competitive awards, Legend of Off Broadway Awards were presented to Peter Friedman and Christine Pedi for their extraordinary contributions over many years. David Gersten, Andy Halliday, and Paul Libin were posthumously inducted into the Off Broadway Hall of Fame. The Friend of Off Broadway Award was presented to BroadwayWorld's own Richard Ridge.

Check out the full list of winners here.

Photo Credit: Donna Svennevik

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...