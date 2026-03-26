Photos: Inside The New York City Gay Men’s Chorus HARMONY Benefit
The event took place on Monday, March 23, 2026 at the Edison Ballroom
The New York City Gay Men’s Chorus held its annual gala fundraising benefit Harmony on Monday, March 23, 2026 at the Edison Ballroom (240 West 47th Street). Check out photos below!
More than just a fundraiser, Harmony is a celebration of the power that music has to bring people together, build community, celebrate diversity, and advocate for change. The event surpassed all previous NYCGMC galas in terms of ticket sales and attendance, and delivered a 25 percent increase in revenue raised from silent and live auctions and paddle raise.
Honorees for the evening included the legendary Broadway composer John Kander (Cabaret, Chicago) who received the Icon Award, with his frequent collaborators Debra Monk, Scott Ellis and David Thompson accepting on his behalf; stage and screen star Tituss Burgess (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” Oh, Mary!, Moulin Rouge!), who received the Arts in Action Award from presenter Jane Krakowski; and Aaron Walton, the trailblazing advertising CEO of Walton Isaacson, who received the Community Call to Action Award from Charles Randolph Wright.
The event included performances from the New York City Gay Men's Chorus, and Broadway performers, Nick Adams, Kate Baldwin, Maria Bilbao, Carolee Carmello, Jacob Dickey, Blaine Kraus, Lesli Margherita, Bianca Marroquin, Samantha Pauly, Mary Testa, and Alysha Umphress.
Photo Credit: Shawn Salley
NYCGMC Executive Director Rashad V. Chambers
Rashad V. Chambers, Chad Austin
Aaron Walton
Maria Bilboa
Karen Ziemba
Arts in Action Award recipient Tituss Burgess with presenter Jane Krakowski
Alysha Umphress. Samantha Pauly, Kate Baldwin, Maria Bilbao, Blaine Krauss
Bianca Marroquin
Honoree Tituss Burgess
Tituss Burgess, Charles Randolph-Wright
Eric Berger and Dan Amboyer
Presenter Charles Randolph-Wright
Charles Randolph-Wright, Orfeh, Community Call to Action recipient Aaron Walton
Presenter Jane Krakowski
Presenters Scott Ellis, Debra Monk, David Thompson
Carolee Carmello
Bianca Marroquin
Mary Testa
Nick Adams and Jacob Dickey
Lesli Margherita
Blaine Krauss
Maria Bilbao
Alysha Umphress
Samantha Pauly
Kate Baldwin and members of NYCGMC
Kate Baldwin
NYCGMC staff Lester Vrtiak, John Atorino, Rashad V. Chambers, Alexander Frisch
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