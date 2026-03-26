Photos: Inside The New York City Gay Men’s Chorus HARMONY Benefit

The New York City Gay Men’s Chorus held its annual gala fundraising benefit Harmony on Monday, March 23, 2026 at the Edison Ballroom (240 West 47th Street). Check out photos below!

More than just a fundraiser, Harmony is a celebration of the power that music has to bring people together, build community, celebrate diversity, and advocate for change. The event surpassed all previous NYCGMC galas in terms of ticket sales and attendance, and delivered a 25 percent increase in revenue raised from silent and live auctions and paddle raise.

Honorees for the evening included the legendary Broadway composer John Kander (Cabaret, Chicago) who received the Icon Award, with his frequent collaborators Debra Monk, Scott Ellis and David Thompson accepting on his behalf; stage and screen star Tituss Burgess (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” Oh, Mary!, Moulin Rouge!), who received the Arts in Action Award from presenter Jane Krakowski; and Aaron Walton, the trailblazing advertising CEO of Walton Isaacson, who received the Community Call to Action Award from Charles Randolph Wright.

The event included performances from the New York City Gay Men's Chorus, and Broadway performers, Nick Adams, Kate Baldwin, Maria Bilbao, Carolee Carmello, Jacob Dickey, Blaine Kraus, Lesli Margherita, Bianca Marroquin, Samantha Pauly, Mary Testa, and Alysha Umphress.

Photo Credit: Shawn Salley

NYCGMC Executive Director Rashad V. Chambers

Rashad V. Chambers, Chad Austin

Aaron Walton

Maria Bilboa

Karen Ziemba

Arts in Action Award recipient Tituss Burgess with presenter Jane Krakowski

Alysha Umphress. Samantha Pauly, Kate Baldwin, Maria Bilbao, Blaine Krauss

Bianca Marroquin

Honoree Tituss Burgess

Tituss Burgess, Charles Randolph-Wright

Eric Berger and Dan Amboyer

Presenter Charles Randolph-Wright

Charles Randolph-Wright, Orfeh, Community Call to Action recipient Aaron Walton

Presenter Jane Krakowski

Presenters Scott Ellis, Debra Monk, David Thompson

Carolee Carmello

Bianca Marroquin

Mary Testa

Nick Adams and Jacob Dickey

Lesli Margherita

Blaine Krauss

Maria Bilbao

Alysha Umphress

Samantha Pauly

Kate Baldwin and members of NYCGMC

Kate Baldwin

NYCGMC staff Lester Vrtiak, John Atorino, Rashad V. Chambers, Alexander Frisch

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