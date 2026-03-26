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Photos: Inside The New York City Gay Men’s Chorus HARMONY Benefit

The event took place on Monday, March 23, 2026 at the Edison Ballroom

By: Mar. 26, 2026

The New York City Gay Men’s Chorus  held its annual gala fundraising benefit Harmony on Monday, March 23, 2026 at the Edison Ballroom (240 West 47th Street). Check out photos below!

More than just a fundraiser, Harmony is a celebration of the power that music has to bring people together, build community, celebrate diversity, and advocate for change. The event surpassed all previous NYCGMC galas in terms of ticket sales and attendance, and delivered a 25 percent increase in revenue raised from silent and live auctions and paddle raise. 

Honorees for the evening included the legendary Broadway composer John Kander (Cabaret, Chicago) who received the Icon Award, with his frequent collaborators Debra Monk, Scott Ellis and David Thompson accepting on his behalf; stage and screen star Tituss Burgess (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” Oh, Mary!, Moulin Rouge!), who received the Arts in Action Award from presenter Jane Krakowski; and Aaron Walton, the trailblazing advertising CEO of Walton Isaacson, who received the Community Call to Action Award from Charles Randolph Wright.

The event included performances from the New York City Gay Men's Chorus, and Broadway performers, Nick Adams, Kate Baldwin, Maria Bilbao, Carolee Carmello, Jacob Dickey, Blaine Kraus, Lesli Margherita, Bianca Marroquin, Samantha Pauly, Mary Testa, and Alysha Umphress. 

Photo Credit: Shawn Salley

Photos: Inside The New York City Gay Men’s Chorus HARMONY Benefit Image
NYCGMC Executive Director Rashad V. Chambers

Photos: Inside The New York City Gay Men’s Chorus HARMONY Benefit Image
Rashad V. Chambers, Chad Austin

Photos: Inside The New York City Gay Men’s Chorus HARMONY Benefit Image
Aaron Walton

Photos: Inside The New York City Gay Men’s Chorus HARMONY Benefit Image
Maria Bilboa

Photos: Inside The New York City Gay Men’s Chorus HARMONY Benefit Image
Karen Ziemba

Photos: Inside The New York City Gay Men’s Chorus HARMONY Benefit Image
Arts in Action Award recipient Tituss Burgess with presenter Jane Krakowski

Photos: Inside The New York City Gay Men’s Chorus HARMONY Benefit Image
Alysha Umphress. Samantha Pauly, Kate Baldwin, Maria Bilbao, Blaine Krauss

Photos: Inside The New York City Gay Men’s Chorus HARMONY Benefit Image
Bianca Marroquin

Photos: Inside The New York City Gay Men’s Chorus HARMONY Benefit Image
Honoree Tituss Burgess

Photos: Inside The New York City Gay Men’s Chorus HARMONY Benefit Image
Tituss Burgess, Charles Randolph-Wright

Photos: Inside The New York City Gay Men’s Chorus HARMONY Benefit Image
Eric Berger and Dan Amboyer

Photos: Inside The New York City Gay Men’s Chorus HARMONY Benefit Image
Presenter Charles Randolph-Wright

Photos: Inside The New York City Gay Men’s Chorus HARMONY Benefit Image
Charles Randolph-Wright, Orfeh, Community Call to Action recipient Aaron Walton

Photos: Inside The New York City Gay Men’s Chorus HARMONY Benefit Image
Presenter Jane Krakowski

Photos: Inside The New York City Gay Men’s Chorus HARMONY Benefit Image
Presenters Scott Ellis, Debra Monk, David Thompson

Photos: Inside The New York City Gay Men’s Chorus HARMONY Benefit Image
Carolee Carmello

Photos: Inside The New York City Gay Men’s Chorus HARMONY Benefit Image
Bianca Marroquin

Photos: Inside The New York City Gay Men’s Chorus HARMONY Benefit Image
Mary Testa

Photos: Inside The New York City Gay Men’s Chorus HARMONY Benefit Image
Nick Adams and Jacob Dickey

Photos: Inside The New York City Gay Men’s Chorus HARMONY Benefit Image
Lesli Margherita

Photos: Inside The New York City Gay Men’s Chorus HARMONY Benefit Image
Blaine Krauss

Photos: Inside The New York City Gay Men’s Chorus HARMONY Benefit Image
Maria Bilbao

Photos: Inside The New York City Gay Men’s Chorus HARMONY Benefit Image
Alysha Umphress

Photos: Inside The New York City Gay Men’s Chorus HARMONY Benefit Image
Samantha Pauly

Photos: Inside The New York City Gay Men’s Chorus HARMONY Benefit Image
Kate Baldwin and members of NYCGMC

Photos: Inside The New York City Gay Men’s Chorus HARMONY Benefit Image
Kate Baldwin

Photos: Inside The New York City Gay Men’s Chorus HARMONY Benefit Image
NYCGMC staff Lester Vrtiak, John Atorino, Rashad V. Chambers, Alexander Frisch


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