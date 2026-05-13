FALLEN ANGELS Will Stream Upcoming Performance Live on BroadwayHD

Roundabout Theatre Company's revival of Fallen Angels by Noël Coward will stream an upcoming performance live on BroadwayHD! Fallen Angels is directed by Scott Ellis and stars Academy Award Nominee and Golden Globe-winner Rose Byrne and Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara, both of whom are currently Tony-nominated for their performances in this show. Fallen Angels will stream live for subscribers of BroadwayHD during the 7 pm performance on Friday, June 5, 2026.

“We're thrilled to be working with Roundabout to bring this stellar production of Noël Coward's comedy to BroadwayHD, so audiences around the world can watch it from the comfort of their homes ahead of this year's Tony Awards,” Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley, co-founders of BroadwayHD, said of the upcoming livestream. “The incredible cast are sure to make you laugh all night long!"

In Fallen Angels, Byrne and O'Hara are joined by Drama Desk Award-winner Tracee Chimo, Emmy Award-winner Mark Consuelos (making his Broadway debut), Tony Award-nominee & Drama Desk Award-winner Christopher Fitzgerald and Obie Award-winner Aasif Mandvi. The cast also includes Tina Benko, Christopher Innvar, Max Gordon Moore and Laura Shoop as the understudies.

Fallen Angels began previews on Friday, March 27, 2026, and opened on Sunday, April 19, 2026, at the Todd Haimes Theatre (227 West 42nd Street) on Broadway. The limited engagement runs through Sunday, June 7, 2026.

The creative team of Fallen Angels includes: David Rockwell (Set Design), Jeff Mahshie (Costume Design), Kenneth Posner (Lighting Design) John Gromada (Sound Design), David Brian Brown and Victoria Tinsman (Hair and Wig Design), Claudia Shear (Additional Material), Mary Mitchell Campbell (Music Consultant) and Larry Smiglewski (Production Stage Manager). Casting is by Carrie Gardner, Stephen Kopel and Jim Carnahan.

Sparkling, dizzying, and deliciously potent, Noël Coward's champagne-fresh comedy of bad manners shocked and delighted audiences in its 1925 premiere, and returns to Broadway for the first time in 70 years. Two upper-class wives, their husbands away for the day, share a few toasts to their pre-marital dalliances—with the same man, who just may be en route from France to visit. Old rivalries and past scandals bubble to the surface in this intoxicating romp from one of theatre's comedy masters.

Coward wrote Fallen Angels when he was 24, working in the stylings of the French Farce and adapting it to a British audience. The play originally opened on April 21, 1925 in London and played for 158 performances. Prior to Fallen Angels opening, Coward had four other plays that were presented in the West End: I'll Leave it To You, The Young Idea, The Better Half and The Vortex, the latter which was a transfer from a small theatre in North London. His play Hay Fever opened shortly after Fallen Angels in June of 1925.

Fallen Angels was last seen on Broadway 70 years ago when it opened on January 17, 1956 and played 239 performances at the Playhouse Theatre. It originated on Broadway in 1927 at the 49th Street Theatre.

The Fallen Angels livestream production will be directed by Annette Jolles. Learn more at broadwayhd.com.

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